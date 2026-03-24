Brixton Metals Graduates To Trading On The OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation(the“” or“”) announces that it has graduated and commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) under the ticker symbol“BBBXF”. Brixton's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“BBB”.

The OTCQX is the top tier of OTC Markets and trading on the OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility to an expanded U.S. investor base.

OTCQX listed companies must meet high financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Brixton Metals on .

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

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For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: ... or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“expect”, and“intend”, statements that an action or event“may”,“might”,“could”,“should”, or“will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.