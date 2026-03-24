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HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro Opens for Pre-Orders in UAE
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) UAE, 23 March 2026 - Huawei has announced the launch of the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, the latest addition to its iconic Mate Series, showcasing some of the brand’s most advanced innovations to date. Inspired by nature’s landscapes, the device is available in three elegant colour options: Gold, Green, and Black. Starting at 3,699 AED, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is available for pre-order now with a free HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro worth 949 AED. Customers can reserve theirs through Huawei’s official online store.
A Leap Forward in Colour Accuracy
The True-to-Color Camera System of the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro addresses the challenge of accurate colour reproduction across varied lighting conditions, delivering consistent, true-to-life colours in any environment. Its larger pixel size significantly boosts light intake, ensuring precise colours and fine detail even in low-light scenarios. Colour consistency is maintained seamlessly when switching between the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.
The new DCG HDR technology enhances dynamic range by up to 300%. In high-contrast scenes, such as backlit portraits or sunset landscapes, it preserves highlight detail and shadow colour without distortion.
The 5 cm telephoto macro capability adds versatility, enabling both detailed close-up shots and long-range photography—turning everyday moments into captivating images.
New Super Durable Architecture
Equipped with 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro display is embedded with high-strength nanocrystals for unmatched durability. It offers up to 20 times greater drop resistance than conventional glass, significantly reducing the risk of screen damage.
The back panel is crafted from ultra-durable vegan fibre, offering a silky-smooth texture that feels refined and elegant in hand. Its impact resistance is enhanced by 5x, allowing the device to withstand daily bumps and scrapes while maintaining its pristine appearance.
With IP68 water resistance and IP69 resistance to high-temperature, high-pressure water jets, along with a multi-layer sealing design, the device delivers comprehensive protection against water and dust intrusion.
Exceptional Performance
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is powered by a massive 5750 mAh battery, easily supporting all-day usage. It supports 100 W wired SuperCharge and 80 W wireless SuperCharge for fast and convenient charging.
Featuring the new SuperCool Dual Phase Change Heat Dissipation System, the device remains cooler during extended, demanding use. This ensures consistently smooth performance for tasks such as gaming, live streaming, and creative work.
Overall system performance sees a significant 21% improvement, enabling smoother workflows and effortless handling of intensive tasks—while maintaining excellent power efficiency.
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro also features the X-True™ 2.5D Sleek Flat-Edged Display. With a 1–120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, it intelligently adjusts frame rates based on usage, delivering both fluid visuals and improved energy efficiency. The display reaches an ultra-high peak brightness of 3000 nits.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
A Leap Forward in Colour Accuracy
The True-to-Color Camera System of the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro addresses the challenge of accurate colour reproduction across varied lighting conditions, delivering consistent, true-to-life colours in any environment. Its larger pixel size significantly boosts light intake, ensuring precise colours and fine detail even in low-light scenarios. Colour consistency is maintained seamlessly when switching between the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.
The new DCG HDR technology enhances dynamic range by up to 300%. In high-contrast scenes, such as backlit portraits or sunset landscapes, it preserves highlight detail and shadow colour without distortion.
The 5 cm telephoto macro capability adds versatility, enabling both detailed close-up shots and long-range photography—turning everyday moments into captivating images.
New Super Durable Architecture
Equipped with 2nd Generation Kunlun Glass, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro display is embedded with high-strength nanocrystals for unmatched durability. It offers up to 20 times greater drop resistance than conventional glass, significantly reducing the risk of screen damage.
The back panel is crafted from ultra-durable vegan fibre, offering a silky-smooth texture that feels refined and elegant in hand. Its impact resistance is enhanced by 5x, allowing the device to withstand daily bumps and scrapes while maintaining its pristine appearance.
With IP68 water resistance and IP69 resistance to high-temperature, high-pressure water jets, along with a multi-layer sealing design, the device delivers comprehensive protection against water and dust intrusion.
Exceptional Performance
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is powered by a massive 5750 mAh battery, easily supporting all-day usage. It supports 100 W wired SuperCharge and 80 W wireless SuperCharge for fast and convenient charging.
Featuring the new SuperCool Dual Phase Change Heat Dissipation System, the device remains cooler during extended, demanding use. This ensures consistently smooth performance for tasks such as gaming, live streaming, and creative work.
Overall system performance sees a significant 21% improvement, enabling smoother workflows and effortless handling of intensive tasks—while maintaining excellent power efficiency.
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro also features the X-True™ 2.5D Sleek Flat-Edged Display. With a 1–120 Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, it intelligently adjusts frame rates based on usage, delivering both fluid visuals and improved energy efficiency. The display reaches an ultra-high peak brightness of 3000 nits.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
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