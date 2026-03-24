Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Tuesday, March 24, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Tuesday, March 24, 2026. It is free-admission Tuesday at the Museu de Arte do Rio - the best day of the week to see the 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant, Guilhermina Augusti's solo show, and the permanent collection without paying a centavo. The Forte de Copacabana is also free today. The CCBB is closed (its weekly day off), so the MAR anchors the cultural calendar alone. Yesterday brought a dramatic market reversal: the Ibovespa surged 3.24% to 181,932 after Trump announced a five-day truce on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure, while the dollar fell to R$5.24 and Brent dropped below US$100 for the first time in weeks. The weather matches the mood - 29°C with zero rain, the hottest and clearest day of the week.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST TUE 24 29°C Hot, clear 0% rain Free MAR + Forte de Copacabana - sunscreen essential WED 25 30°C Warm, partly cloudy 15% rain MAR closed - MAM Buren sails open THU 26 30°C Warm, partly cloudy 15% rain ExpoRio Turismo opens at Lagoon 14h FRI 27 29°C Warm, slight chance 15% rain ExpoRio continues - Blue Note Rio Watusi 20h

Tuesday is the best day of the week - 29°C with zero rain. Sunscreen, hat and water for any time outdoors between 10h and 15h. The week stays hot: 30°C Wednesday and Thursday with only 15% rain. No umbrella today.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR free Tuesday: 36th Bienal itinerant + Guilhermina Augusti solo show, 11h–18h -Forte de Copacabana free admission today - military history museum + ocean views -CCBB closed today (weekly day off) - Viva Mauricio and Vetores-Vertentes resume tomorrow -Galeria Movimento Gávea: Toz 30-year retrospective, 11h–19h -Galeria IBEU Jardim Botânico: 13 national artists group show, 13h–19h -IR 2026 filing opens today - prazo até 29 de maio via Receita Federal

Tuesday belongs to the MAR. Free admission draws larger-than-usual crowds - arrive before 12h for a calmer visit. The CCBB is closed, making the Zona Sul galleries and Forte de Copacabana the natural afternoon options. A strong day for the Praça Mauá-to-Copacabana art trail.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) - Free Tuesday PRAÇA MAUÁ CORRIDOR

Three exhibitions, zero cost. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant - Nem todo viandante anda estradas (through May 3) features 19 artists including Maxwell Alexandre, Myrlande Constant and Ming Smith. Guilhermina Augusti: Entrar na Grande Noite occupies the library gallery with serigraphs and paintings rooted in radical Black studies. The Olu Oguibe façade installation continues. This Saturday, No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio opens at 15h - first institutional show for the painter exploring the lived experience of Black Brazil.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Tue 11h–18h (last entry 17h). Free today. VLT: Parada dos Museus.

Forte de Copacabana - Free Tuesday

The military history museum inside the 1914 fort offers panoramic views of Copacabana, Ipanema and the open Atlantic. Free admission every Tuesday. The Confeitaria Colombo outpost inside the fort serves coffee and pastries with one of Rio's best ocean views.

Praça Coronel Eugênio Franco 1, Copacabana. Tue–Sun 10h–18h. Free today.

Museu do Amanhã - Free Tuesday

Calatrava's science museum on Praça Mauá also offers free entry on Tuesdays. Combine with the MAR for a full morning in the port zone.

Praça Mauá 1, Centro. Tue–Sun 10h–18h. Free today.

Galleries Galeria Movimento - Toz: 30 Years (Gávea)

Colour, geometry and three decades of artistic production. Opened March 15. A calm afternoon alternative to the Centro museum corridor. Tue–Fri 11h–19h, Sat 13h–17h.

R. dos Oitis 15, Gávea.

Galeria IBEU - Jardim Botânico

Group show with 13 national artists in Rio's oldest continuously operating art salon. Mon–Thu 13h–19h, Fri 12h–18h.

R. Maria Angélica 168, Jardim Botânico.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

MetrôRio: Normal weekday service, Lines 1, 2 and 4, 5h–midnight. For the MAR: Line 1 to Uruguaiana → VLT to Parada dos Museus. For the Forte de Copacabana: Line 1 to Cardeal Arcoverde, then walk (~15 min along the promenade) or bus.

VLT Linha 1: Runs 6h–midnight through Centro. Parada dos Museus serves MAR, Museu do Amanhã and CCBB (closed today).

05Where to EatFOOD

Praça Mauá: The MAR terrace café serves light meals with bay views (no ticket needed). Nearby R. do Ouvidor has per-kilo lunch options from 11h30.

Forte de Copacabana: Confeitaria Colombo inside the fort - coffee, cakes and pastries with an unbeatable ocean panorama. Worth the visit even without the museum.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

IR 2026 filing opens today. The Receita Federal accepts declarations from 8h this morning through May 29. Download the programme from the Receita Federal website. Pre-filled declarations are now available for gov Gold or Silver account holders.

UV alert: With 29°C and zero cloud cover, the UV index is extreme today. SPF 50+, hat and water are non-negotiable for any outdoor time between 10h and 15h - especially at the Forte de Copacabana and along the waterfront.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Free Tuesday trail: MAR (11h) → Museu do Amanhã (both free, Praça Mauá) → VLT to Cinelândia → bus or metrô to Copacabana → Forte de Copacabana (free) + Confeitaria Colombo. A full day of culture and views for zero admission cost.

Alto Vidigal: The Vidigal creative residency programme continues this week (through Friday) with open studios and events. Check @altovidigalbrasil for today's schedule.

08Game DaySPORT

No Brasileirão fixtures this week - the league is on a 10-day break between Rounds 8 and 9 (April 1–2). Palmeiras and São Paulo lead on 16 points. Full weekend results and analysis on The Rio Times.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Monday's rally: Ibovespa +3.24% to 181,932 after Trump announced a five-day truce on strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. Brent fell below US$100 (closed ~US$99). Dollar dropped 1.49% to R$5.24. The strongest single session since the war began.

Context: Selic at 14.75% (cut Mar 18). Focus year-end: Selic 12.25%, dollar R$5.50. Next Copom: April 28–29. Relatório de Política Monetária due this week. For full analysis, see today's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Wed Mar 25: MAR closed. MAM open with Daniel Buren Voile/Toile (10h–18h, free). CCBB reopens 9h–20h. 30°C, 15% rain.

Thu Mar 26: ExpoRio Turismo 2026 opens at Lagoon (Lagoa), 14h–00h. Free (register online). All 92 municipalities of RJ state.

Fri Mar 27: ExpoRio continues. Blue Note Rio: Watusi at 20h (Eventim). MASP free Friday 18h–20h30 (for SP visitors). 29°C.

COMING UP

Sat Mar 28: No Martins solo opens at the MAR from 15h. ExpoRio Turismo 10h–00h.

Mon Mar 30: Final day of Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará at the CCBB.

Apr 1–2: Brasileirão Round 9. Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday, markets closed.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Tuesday, March 24, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Monday, March 23 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Tuesday, March 24 | Brazil's Morning Call