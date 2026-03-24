Latin America Sports Daily For Tuesday, March 24, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A weekend for the history books across Latin America sports. In Goiania, MotoGP returned to Brazil for the first time since 2004 - Bezzecchi won a shortened race while hometown hero Diogo Moreira scored points on home soil for the first time in the premier class. In Belem, Remo beat Bahia 4-1 for their first Serie A victory in 32 years, a result that also ended the Bahia's unbeaten run as the last invicto of the Brasileirao. Palmeiras stretched their lead at the top with a Choque-Rei win at the reopened Morumbis, while Corinthians and Flamengo played out a feisty 1-1 draw to close Round 8 before the FIFA Date pause. In Mexico, Chivas cemented the Liga MX summit at 30 points after a wild 3-2 win at Monterrey saved by Tala Rangel's stoppage-time penalty save. And in Quito, Santiago Wanderers stunned Flamengo on penalties to win the Libertadores Sub-20 - Chile's first-ever continental youth title. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Latin American sports, bringing you comprehensive Latin America coverage and emerging market intelligence.



Scoreboard - Weekend, March 21-23









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









MotoGP Brazil

Bezzecchi wins (23 laps)

4th straight win, Moreira P13





Brasileirao R8

Sao Paulo 0-1 Palmeiras

Arias 7', Palmeiras lead 19pts





Brasileirao R8

Remo 4-1 Bahia

First Serie A win in 32 years





Brasileirao R8

Corinthians 1-1 Flamengo

Paqueta 3', Yuri Alberto 19'





Liga MX J12

Monterrey 2-3 Chivas

Chivas top, 30pts, pen save 98'





Liga MX J12

Pumas 1-0 America

Morales pen, Clasico Capitalino





Argentina Apertura

Boca 2-0 Instituto

Aranda 52', Bareiro 60'





Argentina Apertura

Est. RC 0-2 River Plate

Montiel pen, Salas; 3rd straight W





Libertadores Sub-20

Wanderers 1-1 Flamengo (5-4p)

Chile's first youth title







01MotoGP Returns to Brazil - Bezzecchi Dominates Shortened Race in GoianiaMotorsportMotoGP completed a historic return to Brazil at Goiania's Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna - the first premier-class race on Brazilian soil since 2004 and in Goiania since 1989. The weekend was not without drama: a sinkhole discovered on the main straight after qualifying forced emergency repairs, and the race was shortened from 31 to 23 laps minutes before lights out on Sunday.None of that stopped Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi from extending his remarkable run to four consecutive grand prix victories. The Italian led every lap, building a gap of over three seconds to teammate Jorge Martin, who completed an Aprilia 1-2 after a brilliant double overtake on Di Giannantonio and Marc Marquez at Turn 4 on lap 6. VR46's Fabio Di Giannantonio claimed the final podium spot, getting revenge on reigning champion Marquez after the Spaniard had beaten him in Saturday's Sprint. Bezzecchi now leads the world championship on 56 points, 11 clear of Martin.For Brazilian fans, the real hero was LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira - the reigning Moto2 champion and first Brazilian premier-class rider since Alex Barros retired in 2007. Moreira finished 10th in the Sprint as best Honda rider and 13th in Sunday's race, picking up points at his home grand prix on debut. Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir both crashed out of the main race.Bezzecchi has now led 101 consecutive racing laps - the longest active streak in MotoGP. Aprilia holds a 1-2 in the championship for the first time in the manufacturer's history.02Remo Beat Bahia 4-1 for First Serie A Win in 32 YearsFootballThe Mangueirao erupted on Sunday as Remo do Para produced the result of the Brasileirao weekend - a 4-1 demolition of Bahia that ended a Serie A victory drought stretching back to 1994. Bahia, the last remaining unbeaten team in the competition, went ahead through Everaldo, but Vitor Bueno equalized before halftime. In the second half, Remo were relentless: Gabriel Taliari scored twice and Jaja added the fourth, while goalkeeper Marcelo Rangel saved a penalty at 2-1 to preserve the comeback.The result drops Bahia from their unbeaten perch and lifts Remo out of the absolute bottom of the table, reducing their gap to the teams above them to just one point. The Leao Azul's first Serie A victory in 32 years drew enormous emotion at the Mangueirao and represents a landmark moment for football in Para.Remo's last Serie A win before Sunday came in 1994. The 32-year gap is one of the longest in Brazilian football history between top-flight victories for a single club.03Palmeiras Stretch Lead as Brasileirao Round 8 Wraps Before FIFA DateFootballPalmeiras Stretch Lead as Brasileirao Round 8 Wraps Before FIFA DatePalmeiras head into the FIFA Date break as isolated leaders after Jhon Arias's early strike settled the Choque-Rei 1-0 at a reopened Morumbis on Saturday. The Colombian latched onto a counter-attack at just seven minutes and beat Rafael with a clinical finish, handing Abel Ferreira's side 19 points - three clear of second-placed Sao Paulo, who drop after losing the direct clash. Palmeiras have now won six consecutive Choque-Reis, their best run in the fixture's history.Sunday's marquee game saw Corinthians and Flamengo share a 1-1 draw at the Neo Quimica Arena. Lucas Paqueta capitalized on a Hugo Souza error to open the scoring at just three minutes, but Memphis Depay's clever pass found Matheus Bidu, whose cross was turned in by Yuri Alberto at 19 minutes to level. Evertton Araujo's second-half red card for a stamp on Breno Bidon left Flamengo with ten men for most of the second period, but Rossi's spectacular late save denied Yuri Alberto's acrobatic volley in stoppage time. Flamengo sit fourth on 14 points with a game in hand.Elsewhere, Vasco continued their excellent form under Renato Gaucho with a 2-1 win over Gremio at Sao Januario. Athletico beat Coritiba 2-0 in the 400th Atletiba derby. The Brasileirao now pauses for the FIFA Date, with play resuming in early April when the Copa Libertadores group stage also begins.Palmeiras enter the break on 19 points from 8 games - the best 17-goal attack in the league. The Brasileirao has already seen 8 coaching changes in just 8 rounds.04Chivas Hit 30 Points as Liga MX Jornada 12 Sharpens Liguilla PictureFootballChivas de Guadalajara cemented their position as Liga MX Clausura leaders with a thrilling 3-2 away victory at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA. Armando "Hormiga" Gonzalez opened the scoring at 18 minutes - his 10th of the campaign, tying Joao Pedro of Atletico de San Luis atop the goalscoring charts. Jose Castillo and Bryan Gonzalez extended the lead in the second half before Monterrey launched a furious late rally: Uros Djurdjevic scored at 88 minutes and Ricardo Chavez at 93. In the 98th minute, with the stadium in bedlam, goalkeeper Raul "Tala" Rangel saved Djurdjevic's penalty to seal the 3-2 victory and protect Chivas' three-point lead.Cruz Azul could only draw 1-1 at Mazatlan, keeping them on 27 points in second. Toluca - still the only unbeaten team after 12 jornadas - drew 1-1 with Pachuca to sit third on 26. Pumas climbed to fourth after Robert Morales converted a last-gasp penalty to beat America 1-0 in the Clasico Capitalino. At the bottom, Juarez stunned Tigres 2-1 despite the visitors' Concacaf Champions Cup heroics just days earlier. With five jornadas remaining and no Play-In this season, only the top eight will qualify for the Liguilla.Chivas' 10 wins from 12 matches is their best start to a Liga MX season in over a decade. Hormiga Gonzalez and Joao Pedro share the golden boot lead with 10 goals each.05Boca and River Both Win as Argentine Apertura Fecha 12 WrapsFootballBoca Juniors returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Instituto at La Bombonera, ending a run of four consecutive home draws. The breakthrough came in the second half: 18-year-old Tomas Aranda smashed in his first senior goal from the edge of the area at 52 minutes, before Adam Bareiro doubled the advantage at 60. Leandro Paredes was outstanding in midfield, though the night ended on a sour note as goalkeeper Agustin Marchesín departed with an injury, replaced by Leandro Brey. Boca climb to sixth in Zona A on 17 points, eight games unbeaten.River Plate maintained their momentum under Eduardo Coudet with a 2-0 win at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto - their third consecutive victory. Gonzalo Montiel converted from the penalty spot after a VAR-awarded foul, and Maximiliano Salas sealed it late. In other Fecha 12 results, Lanus stunned leaders Velez 1-0 in Liniers, Defensa y Justicia beat Union 2-0 to climb to second in Zona A, and Talleres came from behind to beat Independiente 2-1 in Avellaneda. Sarmiento beat Aldosivi 2-0 despite going down to ten men, while Newell's won for the first time in 2026.Boca's Tomas Aranda scored his first professional goal in only his fourth start. River's three-game winning streak has Coudet's squad firmly in playoff contention in Zona B.06Wanderers Stun Flamengo on Penalties to Win Libertadores Sub-20FootballSantiago Wanderers made history for Chilean football by winning the CONMEBOL Libertadores Sub-20 in Quito, denying Flamengo an unprecedented third straight title. At the Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Flamengo appeared headed for the trophy after Alan Santos broke the deadlock at 66 minutes with a low shot from the edge of the area. But Wanderers never stopped pushing, and Sebastian Vargas struck a dramatic equalizer in the 89th minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Leo Nannetti to force penalties.In the shootout, Joao Victor sent Flamengo's first kick off the post, and although the series stayed tight, Ignacio Sanchez Flores buried the decisive fifth penalty to seal a 5-4 victory. It is the first continental youth title in Chilean football history - surpassing Union Espanola's 2012 fourth-place finish as the country's best result. Wanderers will now represent CONMEBOL in the Intercontinental Sub-20, facing the UEFA Youth League champion later this year.Santiago Wanderers went through the entire tournament unbeaten (3W, 2D) and prevented Flamengo from becoming the first club to win three consecutive Libertadores Sub-20 titles.07Week Ahead - FIFA Date, Copa do Brasil Draw, Libertadores Kick-OffPreviewThe Brasileirao pauses until early April for the FIFA Date - the last international window before the 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11. Brazil face France and Croatia in friendlies in the United States, while Argentina prepare to defend their title with matches of their own. The Argentine Apertura continues mid-week with limited fixtures before the full break.The Copa do Brasil fifth-phase draw was conducted on Monday, with Serie A clubs entering the competition. Highlights include Flamengo vs Vitoria, Palmeiras vs Jacuipense, and Grêmio vs Confianca, with first legs set for late April. MotoGP heads to Austin for the US Grand Prix this coming weekend. When league play resumes, the Copa Libertadores group stage begins on April 7, with Boca in the group of death alongside Cruzeiro and Barcelona SC, and Flamengo facing Estudiantes and Independiente Medellin.Neymar was left out of Brazil's FIFA Date squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Santos forward's World Cup hopes continue to fade as the tournament approaches.MotoGP Brazil Goiania 2026 Bezzecchi Aprilia Jorge Martin Di Giannantonio Marc Marquez Diogo Moreira Honda LCR Pedro Acosta Bagnaia sinkhole Brasileirao Serie A 2026 Palmeiras Sao Paulo Jhon Arias Choque-Rei Morumbis Corinthians Flamengo Paqueta Yuri Alberto Memphis Depay Hugo Souza Rossi Evertton Araujo Remo Bahia Mangueirao Gabriel Taliari Marcelo Rangel Vasco Gremio Renato Gaucho Athletico Coritiba Atletiba Cruzeiro Santos Cuca Internacional Chapecoense Vitoria Mirassol Bragantino Botafogo Fluminense Atletico MG Liga MX Clausura 2026 Chivas Monterrey Hormiga Gonzalez Tala Rangel Cruz Azul Toluca Pumas America Clasico Capitalino Robert Morales Juarez Tigres Necaxa Argentine Apertura 2026 Boca Juniors Instituto Tomas Aranda Adam Bareiro Leandro Paredes Marchesín River Plate Estudiantes Montiel Salas Coudet Velez Lanus Defensa Justicia Talleres Independiente Santiago Wanderers Flamengo Libertadores Sub-20 Sebastian Vargas Alan Santos CONMEBOL Quito Copa do Brasil draw FIFA Date World Cup 2026 Neymar Ancelotti Latin America sports today