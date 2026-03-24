MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tonight: Adia Nutrition and UCF CARD Host Live Zoom on Revolutionary Stem Cell Study for Autism - Strong Interest Already Building

March 24, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine through its Adia Med division, is excited to announce a special virtual Zoom presentation happening tonight, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM EDT, with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

This high-impact session will deliver critical information directly to families, caregivers, and professionals about Adia Med's ongoing clinical study (ClinicalTrials ID: NCT07304440). The 24-month investigational trial is actively recruiting children ages 3–12 with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and is evaluating the potential of AdiaVita, umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes, combined with glutathione-providing a safe, domestic, IRB-approved option right here in the United States.

Dr. Terri Daly, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Director of UCF CARD, recently shared the event on Facebook, highlighting strong early interest from the community and noting that the Zoom presentation offers a valuable opportunity for families to learn about Adia Med's domestic clinical research. This is particularly important for parents considering stem cell therapies, as it provides information about a U.S.-based study they may be able to enroll their child in, helping them make more informed decisions.

With tonight's presentation just hours away, this is a timely and powerful opportunity for families exploring regenerative approaches to connect directly with experts and learn about a credible U.S.-based clinical trial that prioritizes safety, transparency, and access to the investigational therapy for every enrolled child under close medical supervision.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with UCF CARD and Dr. Daly to bring this information straight to the families who need it most," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "UCF CARD is not sponsoring this presentation or study in any way, but we are deeply thankful they are allowing us to present. Tonight could be the moment parents discover a potential path forward for supporting their child with ASD, without the need to travel abroad."

Event Details – Happening Tonight!

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM EDT

Format: Live Zoom presentation

Register Here:

(Registration is free and provides Zoom access details.)

Families, caregivers, educators, and healthcare professionals are strongly encouraged to join tonight to ask questions, get the latest updates, and explore enrollment eligibility for this pioneering study.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or by phone at 321-788-0850.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

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Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.