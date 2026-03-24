Massive Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: One Dead, Injury Toll Rises To 12
"The number of people injured as a result of the overnight enemy attack has increased. Twelve people have already sought medical assistance," Fedorov said.
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and missiles / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko, UkrinformRead also: Russian strike on Dnipro: 14-story building damaged, seven injured
As previously reported, during the night the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and ballistic missiles.
Earlier reports indicated one person killed and nine injured.
Photo: Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform
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