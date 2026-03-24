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Massive Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: One Dead, Injury Toll Rises To 12

Massive Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia: One Dead, Injury Toll Rises To 12


2026-03-24 08:03:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The number of people injured as a result of the overnight enemy attack has increased. Twelve people have already sought medical assistance," Fedorov said.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and missiles / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko, Ukrinform

Read also: Russian strike on Dnipro: 14-story building damaged, seven injured

As previously reported, during the night the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and ballistic missiles.

Earlier reports indicated one person killed and nine injured.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

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