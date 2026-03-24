Zelensky Holds Briefing On Talks In US: Leader-Level Meetings Needed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram following a briefing from the Ukrainian negotiating team that returned from Florida, Ukrinform reports.

"The team reported on what was actually discussed in Florida – the key points, opportunities, and challenges. The most important task is to develop security guarantees in a way that brings us closer to ending the war. Security is the key to peace. The geopolitical situation has become more complicated due to the war against Iran, and unfortunately, this is emboldening Russia. But the fundamental circumstances have not changed. Russia continues this war and its destabilization of Europe, supports the Iranian regime with intelligence, and thereby prolongs the war in that region, while also preparing for new conflicts in the coming years. This threat of constant war across the map must be stopped," Zelensky said.

Umerov:“List of unresolved issues” narrowed after talks in U.S.

He noted that this can only be achieved together: the United States, Europe, and other global actors.

Zelensky emphasized: "Meetings at the leadership level are needed to truly resolve these issues."

He instructed the team to continue working as actively as possible with partners so that diplomacy is meaningful and issues are resolved, including humanitarian matters such as prisoner exchanges. He also instructed them to inform European and Canadian partners about the meetings in Florida.

Zelensky also noted that at the time of the briefing, Russia had launched a new wave of Shahed drones against Ukraine.

As previously reported, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said that following the talks with the American side in Florida, there has been progress in aligning positions and narrowing the range of unresolved issues.

Photo: Office of the President