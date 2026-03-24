Civil Defense Responds To 6,279 Incidents During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 24 (Petra) – Jordan's Civil Defense Directorate responded to 6,279 incidents during the Eid al-Fitr holiday nationwide.In a statement Tuesday, directorate announced these cases included 5,338 ambulance calls, 210 fires, and 731 rescue operations.The directorate said the blaze in the southern Marka neighborhood in??Amman governorate was among the most significant incidents, adding that firefighters put out a fire in a room on the third floor of a four-story building.The statement noted 2 people suffered from shortness of breath, who received first aid and were transported to Al-Bashir Government Hospital.Calling on citizens to report any accidents via the emergency number (911), the directorate called for adopting proper preventive behavior for using heaters, providing appropriate ventilation for homes and avoid sleeping while the heater is on.