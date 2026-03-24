ASE Turnover At JD34.5M, Down 0.54%

Amman, March 24 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD 34.5 million on Tuesday, with 4.6 million shares traded through 3,430 transactions.The ASE general share price index fell to 3,672 points, down 0.54 percent.By sector, the industrial index rose 1.13 percent, while the services index declined 1.06 percent and the financial index dropped 0.78 percent.Of the 86 listed companies traded, 21 posted gains, while 48 recorded losses compared with their previous closing prices.

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