Mineralys Therapeutics Appoints Jeffrey A. Munsie As Chief Legal Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced the appointment of Jeffrey A. Munsie as Chief Legal Officer.

“Jeff brings deep life sciences experience across critical stages of growth, from preclinical through commercialization,” said Jon Congleton, Chief Executive Officer of Mineralys.“His strategic counsel, strong leadership, and proven track record will be instrumental in strengthening our legal and compliance capabilities.”

Mr. Munsie joins Mineralys with nearly 25 years of comprehensive legal experience in the biopharma industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Orbital Therapeutics, where he oversaw IP strategy, contracting, compliance, and transactions. Earlier in his career, he held legal leadership roles at Concert Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, and he started his career in the corporate department at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr in Boston. Mr. Munsie earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. from Dartmouth College.

“I am thrilled to join Mineralys at such an important point in the company's growth,” said Mr. Munsie.“I look forward to partnering with the team to advance lorundrostat and help bring it to as many appropriate patients as possible.”

Additionally, on March 23, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys' Board of Directors granted an inducement stock option award covering 90,000 shares and an inducement restricted stock unit award covering 67,900 shares of Mineralys common stock to Mr. Munsie.

The awards were granted under Mineralys' 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the award's vesting commencement date, March 23, 2026, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the option vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The restricted stock unit award will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting on each of the four anniversaries of the award's vesting commencement date, March 23, 2026. The awards were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Munsie entering employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit . Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.

About Lorundrostat

Lorundrostat is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor being developed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension (uHTN) or resistant hypertension (rHTN), as well as CKD and OSA. Lorundrostat was designed to reduce aldosterone levels by inhibiting CYP11B2, the enzyme responsible for its production. Lorundrostat has 374-fold selectivity for aldosterone-synthase inhibition versus cortisol-synthase inhibition in vitro, an observed half-life of 10-12 hours and demonstrated a 40-70% reduction in plasma aldosterone concentration in hypertensive participants.

The Company has now completed six late-stage clinical trials of lorundrostat supporting the efficacy and safety profile while also validating aldosterone as an integral therapeutic target in uHTN and rHTN. This includes two pivotal, registrational trials, including the Phase 3 Launch-HTN trial and Phase 2 Advance-HTN trial, which support the robust, durable and clinically meaningful reductions in systolic BP by lorundrostat. Lorundrostat was well tolerated in both trials with a favorable safety profile.

Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralys Therapeutics cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefits of lorundrostat; the anticipated timing of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) review of the Company's accepted New Drug Application (NDA) and any subsequent regulatory approval of lorundrostat; and the planned future clinical development of lorundrostat and the timing thereof. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: topline results that we report are based on a preliminary analysis of key efficacy and safety data, and such data may change following a more comprehensive review of the data related to the clinical trial and such topline data may not accurately reflect the complete results of a clinical trial; any delays in the FDA's review of our accepted NDA, including as a result of a government shutdown or reductions in agency funding or personnel, the results of our clinical trials, including the Advance-HTN and Launch-HTN trials, may not be deemed sufficient by the FDA to serve as the basis for regulatory approval of lorundrostat; later developments with the FDA may be inconsistent with the feedback from prior meetings, including whether the proposed pivotal program will support registration of lorundrostat following the FDA's review of our NDA submission; our future performance is dependent entirely on the success of lorundrostat; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials and nonclinical studies; our dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, research and clinical and nonclinical testing; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of lorundrostat that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization; unfavorable results from clinical trials and nonclinical studies; results of prior clinical trials and studies of lorundrostat are not necessarily predictive of future results; macroeconomic trends and uncertainty with regard to high interest rates, elevated inflation, tariffs and other trade policies, and the potential for a local and/or global economic recession; our ability to maintain undisrupted business operations due to any pandemic or future public health concerns; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our reliance on our exclusive license with Tanabe Pharma Corporation to provide us with intellectual property rights to develop and commercialize lorundrostat; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

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