Rocket Doctor Expands California Coverage With New In-Network Agreement With A National Insurer, Adding Over 2 Million Members



The agreement includes approximately 330,000 Medicare Advantage members and more than 1.7 million commercial members in California, significantly expanding Rocket Doctor's in-network reach across the state.

Eligible members gain access to Rocket Doctor's network of board-certified physicians, delivering primary care, chronic disease management, preventive services, and coordinated follow-up through its digital health platform and marketplace. The agreement builds on Rocket Doctor's January 27, 2026 announcement, which expanded access to additional commercial members across California.

Vancouver, BC, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced that doctors using its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace, Rocket Doctor Inc., are now in-network with another major California-based health plan, broadening access for an additional 330,000 Medicare Advantage members and more than 1.7 million commercially insured members across the state. Under the agreement, eligible members can access Rocket Doctor's network of board-certified physicians for a range of medical services, subject to credentialing and plan eligibility.

The agreement further advances Rocket Doctor's strategic expansion across California and reflects the Company's continued efforts to integrate its physician-led digital health platform within leading payer networks. By expanding in-network access across both Medicare Advantage and commercial populations, Rocket Doctor is helping health plans improve member access to timely, high-quality care while supporting more efficient healthcare delivery across diverse patient populations.

Today's announcement builds on the Company's January 27, 2026 release, which expanded in-network access for additional commercial employer-sponsored health plans across California. Together, these agreements demonstrate continued momentum for Rocket Doctor in the state, as the Company expands its footprint across both government-sponsored and commercial insurance markets.

“California continues to be a priority growth market for Rocket Doctor,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.“Expanding access across both Medicare Advantage and commercial populations allows us to support a broader range of patients with convenient, physician-led care. These partnerships are critical to improving healthcare accessibility while ensuring continuity and quality of care.”

Under the terms of the agreement, physicians in the multi-speciality practice on Rocket Doctor will provide covered services through its digital health platform and marketplace, including primary care consultations, chronic condition management, virtual urgent care, preventive health services, and a variety of other clinical offerings. The platform connects patients with board-certified physicians and leverages integrated care management tools to support both immediate and ongoing healthcare needs, while aligning with applicable reimbursement frameworks.

With this latest agreement, Rocket Doctor continues to expand its in-network footprint across key U.S. markets, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to payers and providers and advancing its mission to improve access, affordability, and equity in healthcare.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices – improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare – making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

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Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

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Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“will”,“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.