Sonakshi Batra: Lord Ram's Life Is A Reminder Of How One Should Walk The Path Of Righteousness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Batra, who plays the titular role in the television show 'Jagadhatri', has said that Lord Ram's life reminds people about how they should walk the path of righteousness.

The actress made the statement ahead of Rama Navami. She shared how her family celebrity the day, as she said,“Ram Navami has always been a very special and spiritual day for me. I have immense faith in Lord Ram and truly believe that his blessings guide and protect us in every phase of life. At home, we celebrate this day together as a family, offering prayers and seeking his blessings, while my mother lovingly prepares prasad, which makes the day even more special”.

She further mentioned,“I have always been deeply inspired by Lord Ram and the values he stood for, truth, patience, strength, and compassion. His life is a reminder of how one should walk the path of righteousness. Even listening to the Ramayana fills my heart with peace and positivity, and helps me reconnect with myself. Ram Navami is not just a celebration, but a feeling of faith and inner calm that stays with me”.

Earlier, the actress had shared her experience of filing for a risky sequence for the show. The scene in question is a Holi scene where the drama intensified as Tapasya's (played by Yesha Harsora) evil plans against Jagadhatri took a dangerous turn and landed Maya's daughter Gunjan (played by Pari Bhanushali) in grave trouble.

During the chaos, Gunjan gets caught in a sudden fire, putting her life at risk. Determined to save her, Jagadhatri and Shivaay (played by Farman Haider) put their own lives on the line. In a nail-biting moment, Jagadhatri bravely jumps into the fire to rescue Gunjan and bring her to safety.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the sequence, Sonakshi Batra, said,“Playing Jagadhatri has been an incredible journey and over time, action scenes have actually become one of my favourite parts of the show”.

“The recent fire stunt was definitely challenging because such sequences require a lot of precision, focus and safety. Working with Pari Bhanushali, who plays Gunjan, is always smooth because she is a very bright child and follows everything that is told to her. Even during the fire stunt, she carefully followed all the instructions, which made things easier for everyone on set”, she added.

'Jagadhatri' airs on Zee TV.