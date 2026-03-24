Maha Govt To Make Social Media Regulation Policy On Usage By Minors After Task Force Report: Minister Shelar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, on Tuesday, in the State Assembly announced that the state government will formulate a comprehensive policy or law regarding the regulation of social media usage by minors in the state, which will be framed only after the report of the government-appointed task force.

The Minister was responding to a 'Calling Attention' motion moved by Assembly member Rajesh Pawar regarding the impact of increasing usage of social media, online games, and digital platforms by minors.

Minister Shelar said while other states have made announcements regarding social media bans, no concrete laws have been implemented yet.

"Maharashtra, viewing the issue with gravity, established a Task Force on February 2, 2026. The Task Force is studying the mental, physical, and educational impacts of social media on minors, as well as the influence of digital advertising. It will suggest legal, technical, and administrative measures based on national and international regulations," he added.

The Minister emphasised that a blanket ban on mobile or social media use for those aged under 18 years would not be appropriate, as the internet is a vital tool in the education system.

Therefore, a balanced approach is necessary.

"The Task Force has been given a three-month period. Following their report, the state will decide on measures such as age verification, screen time limits, and digital safety education in schools. Programmes to train teachers and parents on digital security are also being considered," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the State Assembly that a thorough investigation will be conducted in the alleged sand smuggling case in Majalgaon (Beed district) involving suspected police collusion and the seizure of mobiles of three suspects.

He said that deleted data was recovered using advanced technology; however, the analysis did not reveal direct evidence of collusion or links.

The issue was raised by member Prakash Solanke, with members Nana Patole and Arjun Khotkar also participating in the debate.

The Chief Minister noted that the Local Crime Branch and special investigation teams are working continuously to control various crimes.

Criteria for the appointment of officers have been fixed and are being strictly implemented to prevent malpractice.

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, added that the Anti-Corruption Bureau has taken action, resulting in the suspension of a police constable.

The forensic report of the seized mobiles showed no objectionable conversation between the accused and the Police Inspector.

The Inspector, who was previously attached to the control room to ensure an unbiased probe, has been reassigned following the report.

Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal told the State Assembly that the state government will prepare a policy to resolve rehabilitation of issues of Gosikhurd irrigation project involving compensation and grants.

The Minister was responding to a debate on calling attention motion moved by member Naresh Bhondekar.

Minister Jaiswal said that issues persist in some villages regarding dam water and flooding.

The state government will decide whether rehabilitation should be done at once or in phases.

"Decisions regarding grants are required. Previously, project-affected persons received a grant of Rs 2.99 lakh. The government is evaluating if the same should apply to current residents. A meeting with the members will be held to reach a concrete decision within the next month," Minister Jaiswal added.