No Opinion Or Exit Polls During Key Phases: ECI Warns Ahead Of Elections

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced a comprehensive ban on the conduct, publication, or dissemination of Exit Polls during the ongoing Assembly election cycle.

As per the schedule, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23. West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The restriction will be in force from 7 A.M. on April 9 - when polling begins in the first of the five States and Union Territories - until 6.30 P.M. on April 29, marking the conclusion of polling across all phases.

The order, issued under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits the display or publicising of Exit Poll results through print, electronic media, or any other form of communication during the specified period.

The move is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections by preventing any undue influence on voters while polling is underway in different parts of the country.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls on April 23, with voting set to take place between 7 A.M. and 6 P.M.

The State is witnessing an intense electoral contest, with major political parties and alliances ramping up their campaigns in the run-up to polling day.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik reiterated that, in addition to the broader Exit Poll ban, strict restrictions will also apply to Opinion Polls and related election content during the final phase of campaigning.

As per the law, displaying any election-related matter, including the results of Opinion Polls or survey findings, on electronic media is prohibited during the 48-hour period leading up to the close of polling in a State.

This“silence period” is intended to provide voters with a calm and undisturbed environment to make their electoral choices without being influenced by speculative projections or campaign messaging.

The ECI has consistently enforced these provisions in previous elections to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Officials said that any violation of these guidelines would attract penal action under the Representation of the People Act and other applicable laws.

Media organisations, digital platforms, and political stakeholders have been advised to strictly adhere to the regulations.

With election activities intensifying across Tamil Nadu and other poll-bound states and UT, the enforcement of these restrictions is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining a level playing field and safeguarding the democratic process.