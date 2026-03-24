Circle And Sasai Fintech Collaborate To Expand Access To USDC In Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, today announced a collaboration between one of its affiliates and Sasai Fintech, a business of Cassava Technologies ( ), to accelerate USDC adoption and expand internet-native financial infrastructure across Africa. Issued through Circle's regulated affiliates, USDC is a fully-reserved, transparent payment stablecoin redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, powering programmable payments and financial applications worldwide.

Stablecoin use in Africa is growing rapidly, driven by mobile-first consumers, cross-border commerce, and a rapidly expanding digital economy. Together, Circle and Sasai Fintech will explore practical applications for USDC and how Circle's full stack platform can support reducing costs, frictions and settlement time for Sasai's enterprise and consumer customers.

Sasai Fintech operates across key payment corridors, offering a unified suite of digital financial services that enables business payments, facilitates cross-border transfers for individuals and remittance operators, and delivers innovative mobile wallet solutions. Through integration of USDC and Circle's onchain infrastructure, these platforms can seamlessly connect users to the global financial system.

“Africa's digital economy is entering a new era, propelled by entrepreneurship, a mobile-first generation, and the acceleration of intra-regional trade,” said Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman at Cassava Technologies.“By integrating with the trusted and widely adopted USDC network, we can drive financial inclusion and open transformative opportunities for businesses and consumers alike.”

“Emerging markets are at the forefront of stablecoin adoption, and Africa represents a significant opportunity for internet-native innovation,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at Circle.“Working with Cassava, we can extend the benefits of USDC and onchain infrastructure into high-growth payment corridors to deliver always-on global connectivity.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cassava Technologies.

Press Contacts:

Circle:

...



Sasai:

...



About Circle:

Circle (NYSE: CRCL) is one of the world's leading internet financial platform companies, building the foundation of a more open, global economy through digital assets, payment applications, and programmable blockchain infrastructure. Circle's platform includes the world's largest stablecoin network anchored by USDC, Circle Payments Network for global money movement, and Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain designed to become the Economic OS for the internet. Enterprises, financial institutions, and developers use Circle to power trusted, internet-scale financial innovation. Learn more at .

About Sasai Fintech:

Sasai Fintech is a pan-African Digital Payments Solutions provider, delivering simplified and inclusive payment and stablecoin digital dollar solutions. We enable businesses to lead their customers into a smarter, digital future by addressing the realities of fragmented infrastructure, cross-border complexity, and financial inclusion.

Sasai connects businesses and individuals across borders, simplifying transactions, accelerating growth, and empowering everyday financial lives in high-growth, underserved markets.



About Cassava:

Cassava Technologies is a global technology leader of African heritage, providing a vertically integrated ecosystem of digital services and infrastructure, enabling digital transformation. Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has a presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States of America. Through its business units, namely, Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides its customers with products and services in 94 countries. These solutions drive the company's ambition of establishing itself as a leading global technology company of African heritage.

--br- src="" alt="Cassava Technologies" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo