Bajaur Administration Orders Afghan Refugees To Vacate Area By Deadline
According to officials, the refugees have been instructed to prepare for their return to Afghanistan and proceed towards the Torkham border via Khyber district.
The directive was issued following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Shahid Ali.
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Acting under these orders, the district administration carried out an operation in Nawagai tehsil under the supervision of Tehsildar Alamzeb, during which Afghan refugees were formally notified to leave their residences and make necessary arrangements for repatriation.
Authorities stated that a limited extension was granted on the request of local residents, allowing refugees time until the specified deadline to complete their preparations.
Officials further warned that strict action would be taken if the refugees fail to comply within the given timeframe.
Police personnel, including female officers, will be part of the operation to ensure that any legal proceedings, particularly those involving women, are handled appropriately.
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