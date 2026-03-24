MEXC Wins Fastest Growing Exchange At Tokeninsight Awards 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has been named " Fastest="" Growing="" Exchange="" at="" the="" TokenInsight="" Awards="" 2025.="" The="" award="" reflects="" the="" tangible="" impact="" of="" putting="" users="" first,="" and="" the="" growth="" that="" />

The TokenInsight Awards 2025 span four categories: Exchange, Public Chain, Token, and Narratives. The Exchange Awards celebrate platforms that have built trust and pushed the boundaries of crypto exchange.

Beyond the TokenInsight recognition, CryptoQuant's 2025 Annual Exchange Leader Report ranked MEXC first among global exchanges. According to MEXC's 2025 Annual Report, futures and spot trading volumes each surged over 130% year-over-year.

The growth reflects MEXC's sustained efforts throughout 2025. The exchange extended its zero-fee trading strategy across more than 3,000 spot and futures trading pairs, enabling 3.44 million users to save a combined 1.1 billion USDT in trading fees. Through its disciplined, list-first approach, MEXC listed 2,287 new projects and distributed over $100 million in rewards through futures trading campaigns. On the security and transparency front, MEXC conducts monthly Proof of Reserves audits by Hacken, with all major asset reserve ratios substantially exceeding 100%. The exchange also established a $100 million Guardian Fund for user asset protection and maintained its historical zero-hack track record throughout the year. The exchange has established a $100 million Guardian Fund for user asset protection and maintained its historical zero-hack track record throughout the year. Additionally, the exchange advanced long-term ecosystem development and infrastructure through the MEXC Fund's $30 million initiative.

Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC, said: "At MEXC, users are at the center of every decision we make. Over the past year, we have pushed the boundaries of what a trading platform can deliver, doubling down on accessibility, asset coverage, and cost efficiency. This recognition from TokenInsight is a reflection of that focus, and the trust that 40 million users globally have placed in us."

MEXC is expanding from crypto into tokenized equities, commodities, and every asset that can move on-chain, making it easy for users to access global markets anytime from one unified platform. The platform also plans to extend its zero-fee trading to additional asset classes this year, helping users save on trading costs. Artificial intelligence is becoming a foundational layer of the platform, delivering personalized trading assistance and real-time market insights. Beyond empowering users, MEXC remains committed to supporting the long-term development of the ecosystem through education, infrastructure, and broader community initiatives.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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