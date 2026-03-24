Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (TMICC or the Company) NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRs) The Company notifies the following changes in interests of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Legal Officer b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.82 10,077 129,187.14 Aggregated 12.82 10,077 129,187.14





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh 2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



President Asia b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.95 10,033 149,993.35 Aggregated 14.95 10,033 149,993.35 1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Supply Chain Officer b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Disposal 11.04

1,822 20,114.88 Aggregated 1,822 20,114.88 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 24-MAR-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction



Aggregated

Price Volume Total Acquisition 10.8761 1,849 20,109.91 10.8761 1,849 20,109.91





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About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world's largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry's to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit