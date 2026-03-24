Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|12.82
|10,077
|129,187.14
|Aggregated
|12.82
|10,077
|129,187.14
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai-Fung Loh
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|President Asia
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|New York Stock Exchange - XNYS
|USD
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|14.95
|10,033
|149,993.35
|Aggregated
|14.95
|10,033
|149,993.35
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
|Name of natural person
|Sandeep Desai
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
| b)
| Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Disposal
| 11.04
|1,822
|20,114.88
|Aggregated
|1,822
|20,114.88
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|24-MAR-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|Nature of Transaction
|
Aggregated
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|Acquisition
|10.8761
|1,849
|20,109.91
|10.8761
|1,849
|20,109.91
|Enquiries
| Media Relations
...
| Investor Relations
...
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
We are the world's largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry's to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit
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