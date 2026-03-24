Aben Gold Corp. Assesses Historical Tungsten Results From 2014 Re-Assay Program And Plans 2026 Exploration Program To Target Both Tungsten And Gold At The Justin Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Aben” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is actively assessing the high-grade tungsten results from its October 16, 2014 News Release at the 100% owned Justin Gold Project in southeast Yukon. The Company is simultaneously planning a comprehensive 2026 exploration program that will incorporate both tungsten and gold targets to fully evaluate the multi-metal potential of this highly prospective property.

The 2014 re-assay program involved tungsten-specific analysis (WO3) of 230 drill core samples from seven of nine previously drilled holes at the POW Zone. This work was initiated after visible scheelite mineralization was identified in core using short-wave ultraviolet lamps, and anomalous tungsten values were noted in prior multi-element ICP data. Key highlights from the 2014 results included:

Hole JN12016: 8.50 metres grading 0.39% WO3, including 1.00 metre grading 1.12% WO3. This interval was coincident with previous gold mineralization of 5.60 metres grading 4.12 g/t Au, including 2.60 metres grading 8.20 g/t Au. (News Release: Sept 25, 2012 )

Hole JN12013: 28.90 metres grading 0.10% WO3 starting near surface, plus 1.10 metres grading 1.15% WO3. This hole also returned prior gold values of 7.40 metres grading 1.81 g/t Au, including 2.20 metres grading 4.42 g/t Au. (News Release: Sept 25, 2012 )

Additional intercepts from the 2014 re-assays included 12.00 metres grading 0.25% WO3 (JN11010) and 7.20 metres grading 0.27% WO3 (JN12019), with several higher-grade sub-intervals exceeding 1% WO3.

These results, combined with the Project's strategic location within the Tintina Gold Belt only 35 km southwest of the past-producing Cantung Tungsten Mine, highlight the Justin Project's potential to host significant tungsten mineralization in addition to its established gold discoveries.

The tungsten results referenced above are historical in nature. The Company is not treating the historical tungsten results as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Riley Trimble, President and CEO of Aben Gold Corp., commented:“The 2014 tungsten re-assay data has been an important historical dataset that we are now thoroughly reviewing with modern eyes and current market context. Tungsten is a critical mineral with growing strategic importance, and the coincident gold-tungsten mineralization at the POW Zone presents a compelling opportunity. Our 2026 exploration program will be designed to test and expand both metals simultaneously through targeted drilling, sampling, and geophysical follow-up. This integrated approach aligns with our goal of unlocking the full value of the Justin Project for our shareholders.”

The Justin Gold Project covers approximately 7,400 hectares and hosts multiple zones of gold and tungsten mineralization. The 2026 program is expected to include diamond drilling, surface sampling, and detailed geological modeling to advance both commodities.

Justin Gold-Tungsten Project Location

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Qualified Person:

Milosz Mielniczuk, B.Sc. P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Gold:

Aben Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company with exploration projects in the Yukon Territory and British Columbia. The Company's flagship, the 7,400-hectare, 100% owned Justin Gold Project is located in the southeast Yukon in the Tintina Gold Belt adjacent to Seabridge Gold's 3 Aces Project.

The Company's goal is to increase shareholder value through new discoveries and developing exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

The Company has 28.2 million shares outstanding.

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For further information on Aben Gold Corp. (TSX-V: ABM ), visit our Company's website at .

ABEN GOLD CORP.

“Riley Trimble”

______________________

Riley Trimble

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Gold Corp.

Riley Trimble, President & CEO

Telephone: 604-639-3852

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including, estimated use of proceeds from the Private Placement, carrying out future exploration work, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, goals and other matters. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, increase in costs, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligaitons, fluctuation of commodity prices, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.