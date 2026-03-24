CGS Immersive Named To Fast Company's List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CGS Immersive joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS Immersive announced that it is named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. The annual list spotlights businesses shaping industry and culture through innovations. CGS Immersive is ranked 10 among the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, recognized for turning AI, XR, and experiential design into transformational human and business outcomes. Fast Company recognized 720 honorees overall, across 59 sectors and regions.

“We're deeply grateful to Fast Company for this recognition, with our Cicero AI platform sitting at the heart of this honor,” said Phil Friedman, Executive Chairman of CGS Immersive.“AI is rapidly transforming how we learn and work, and with Cicero we're using the power of AI to upskill people, helping them build the capability, confidence, and leadership they'll need as humans and AI advance in business together.”

CGS Immersive developed its Cicero and TeamworkAR technologies in-house, forging a connected workforce development ecosystem, blending AI, XR, and experiential learning design in a continuous performance loop. Initially a roleplaying application, Cicero now supports every stage of the employee journey. It helps enterprises hire job‐ready candidates through AI‐powered interviews and work simulations, then drives ongoing performance through hyper‐realistic practice scenarios, assessments, and real‐time coaching. TeamworkAR complements this with performance support in the flow of work, using augmented reality to guide employees step‐by‐step through complex tasks and service interactions. Cicero evaluates behaviors and skills in simulations to provide bias-aware, data-driven assessments and adaptive coaching, while TeamworkAR captures real-world performance signals to guide continuous improvement.

As an innovation and transformation partner, CGS Immersive combines performance consulting, human-centered design, and award-winning technologies to help enterprises achieve large-scale transformation, cutting onboarding times by up to 60%, reducing errors and compliance issues by 70%, and driving double-digit gains in productivity and retention.

“Every day, our team of expert learning designers and technologists sit side-by-side with forward-thinking clients to tackle real problems and unlock human potential at work,” said Doug Stephen, President CGS Immersive.“They never stop iterating and experimenting to solve complex workforce and operational challenges in ways that are practical, scalable, and grounded in real performance outcomes. I couldn't be prouder of the impact they're making on people and workplaces around the world.”

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany, available on newsstands March 31, 2026.

About CGS Immersive

At CGS Immersive, we don't just adapt to change; we co-architect it with our clients. As a trusted transformation partner, we bring a future-of-work-informed change methodology together with Extended Reality (XR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and lifelike simulations to turn workforce and operational challenges into measurable business outcomes. Our team blends top ranked strategists, designers, and technologists to deliver on-the-job experiences that are faster, smarter, and more impactful, helping organizations build resilient, future ready workforces and operations on a global scale.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit.

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