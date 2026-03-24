New Theatre Initiative Guarantees Up To 40% Off For Theatregoers Who Plan Ahead

Advance Pick offers locked-in prices, seat choice and a best-price guarantee for tickets booked 8–12 weeks early.

London, 24 March 2026 - Theatregoers booking West End tickets 8–12 weeks in advance can now save up to 40% through a new option from London Theatre Direct that guarantees they won't find the same seat cheaper elsewhere, even at the last minute.

Advance Pick, which launches today, is aimed at audiences who want to plan ahead but hesitate to commit early for fear of missing a better deal closer to the performance. While early-booking discounts are nothing new, Advance Pick brings these value-led ticket options together in one place for the first time, creating a dedicated destination where audiences can easily discover eligible shows. The option locks in a discounted price on selected shows and lets buyers choose their exact seat and date.

Rather than searching across multiple platforms for early bird-booking deals, audiences can browse a regularly refreshed selection of shows in one place and secure great seats at great prices well in advance. Unlike last-minute deal sites, which either allocate random seats or you only get what's left, Advance Pick gives full control over seat selection at the point of booking - removing what is one of the main barriers to early purchasing, according to London Theatre Direct. Designed to be always on, Advance Pick works directly with producers to release new offers over time, helping theatres fill seats further in advance while giving audiences an earlier chance to lock in the best price. Customers can also sign up with London Theatre Direct for updates if a wish-list show is not yet available.

"The biggest thing we hear from customers is 'what if it gets cheaper?'" said Johan Oosterveld, CEO of London Theatre Direct. "Advance Pick settles that. You pick your seat, you lock in the price, and if it drops anywhere else, we match it. There's no reason to wait and gamble on what's left."

Advance Pick is now available via London Theatre Direct across selected West End shows and performances, with more shows joining the line-up in the coming weeks.

-ENDS-



About London Theatre Direct

London Theatre Direct is the leading & longest running online platform for booking theatre tickets in London's West End, offering a variety of shows from popular musicals to plays and operas. Founded in 1999, it was one of the first UK companies to sell theatre tickets online, pioneering the digital ticketing market. Over the years, it has partnered with major theatres and producers, providing users with real-time availability and exclusive offers.