Kanpur Theatre Horror: Man Harasses Girl, Father Slaps Him Outside Hall Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light from Kanpur, where a young man allegedly harassed a girl inside a cinema hall during the screening of the film“Dhurandhar 2”. The incident took place on Monday night at Gurudev Palace Talkies in the Rawatpur area.

यूपी – कानपुर में धुरंधर–2 देखने आई युवती से बगल सीट पर बैठे शख्स ने छेड़खानी की। युवती के पिता ने हॉल से बाहर निकलते ही आरोपी को पीटा, पुलिस को सौंपा। twitter/khli15O8r9

- Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) March 24, 2026

According to reports, the accused was sitting next to the girl and allegedly took advantage of the dark environment inside the theatre. He reportedly began harassing her during the movie. When the girl objected and raised an alarm, people sitting nearby quickly noticed the situation.

Also Read: Science Influencer Ashu Ghai Recreates Ranveer Singh's Fiery Dhurandhar 2 Entry, Video Goes Viral

Public catches and beats accused

Other viewers reportedly in the hall caught hold of the accused and beat him. The situation created panic inside the theatre, and many people rushed out during the chaos. Outside the hall, the girl's father also confronted the accused and slapped him before handing him over to the police.

Video of incident goes viral

Some people present at the scene recorded videos, which are now going viral on social media. The clips show the accused being confronted and beaten after the alleged harassment. The incident has sparked strong reactions online.

In UP's Kanpur, a young man allegedly began harassing a girl inside a movie theatre during "Dhurandhar 2" screening. He was later confronted and slapped by the father of the girl outside the theatre. twitter/IG79Q6r1vr

- Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 24, 2026

UP – In Kanpur, a man sitting in the adjacent seat harassed a young woman who had come to watch Dhurandhar-2. As soon as they stepped out of the hall, the woman's father beat up the accused and handed him over to the twitter/J9qbsDUdok

- Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 24, 2026

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Police response and current status

The Kanpur Nagar Police responded to one of the viral posts on X, saying that the matter is being investigated. Police added that no formal complaint has been received so far. They said legal action will be taken once a written complaint is filed.

प्रकरण की जांच की जा रही है, अभी तक कोई तहरीर प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। तहरीर प्राप्त कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) March 24, 2026

Strong reactions on social media

Many social media users supported the action taken by the girl's father. Some praised him for standing up against harassment, while others demanded stricter security in cinema halls.

Several users said such behaviour must be punished strictly. Others called for better monitoring inside theatres, including proper CCTV checks and staff presence to ensure safety.