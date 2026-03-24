Brazil's Even Profit Surges 47% On Luxury Homes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
3 Key Points
-Even Construtora (EVEN3) posted Q4 2025 net income of R$44.9 million ($8.5M), up 47.4% year-over-year, on net revenue of R$484.4 million ($92M) growing 7.6% - driven by higher-margin luxury projects in São Paulo that lifted the adjusted gross margin by 6.7 percentage points to 38.6%, while operating expenses fell 28.1% as R$71.6 million in one-off charges from Q4 2024 did not repeat.
-Full-year 2025 net income surged 5.6 times to R$237.7 million ($45M) despite an 11% decline in annual revenue to R$1.92 billion ($365M), reflecting Even's strategic pivot toward fewer but more profitable high-end launches - net sales jumped 46.5% to R$2 billion ($380M) as sales velocity improved from 33% to 38.1%, though revenue recognition lags sales under percentage-of-completion accounting.
-Leverage rose sharply as net debt jumped 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to R$513.8 million ($98M), pushing debt-to-equity to 23.4% from 13.1% in Q3, while unsold inventory climbed 25% to R$3.5 billion ($665M) - a balance sheet deterioration that management acknowledged alongside a cautious 2026 outlook amid elevated interest rates.
Even Q4 2025 Earnings: What Happened
01What Happened
Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. (EVEN3) is one of São Paulo's largest residential developers, specializing in mid-to-high-end and luxury apartments through its Even (premium) and Open (accessible) brands. Founded in 2002 from the merger of ABC Investimentos and Terepins&Kalili, the company is listed on B3's Novo Mercado - the highest governance tier - and has recently concentrated its operations entirely on the São Paulo metropolitan area after exiting Rio de Janeiro in 2024. Even earnings for Q4 2025 are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed real estate companies.
The headline numbers are strong: Q4 net income of R$44.9 million ($8.5M), up 47.4%; full-year net income of R$237.7 million ($45M), up 5.6 times. But the result requires careful parsing. The profit surge reflects both genuine margin improvement from higher-quality projects and a flattering comparison against Q4 2024, when R$71.6 million ($13.6M) in non-recurring charges - a Fasano Itaim judicial settlement and a Rio de Janeiro land write-down - depressed the base. Excluding those one-offs, the underlying improvement is real but more moderate than the headline suggests.
Shares of EVEN3 traded around R$6.90 ($1.31), down approximately 11% year-to-date from R$7.78 at the start of 2026, with a market capitalization of approximately R$1.5 billion ($285M). The stock trades at roughly 7.9x trailing P/E - a steep discount to both its historical mean of ~31x (excluding loss-making years) and peers like Cyrela (~10x) and Lavvi (~8x) - with a dividend yield of approximately 10.5% after the company paid R$0.77 per share in November 2025. The average 12-month analyst price target of R$9.06 implies approximately 31% upside, though recommendations are split between buy and sell, reflecting uncertainty about whether the 2025 margin improvement is structural or transitory.
Key Drivers Behind Even's Q4 2025 Results
02Key Drivers
Luxury Project Mix and Margin Expansion
Luxury Project Mix and Margin Expansion
The adjusted gross margin of 38.6% - up 6.7 percentage points from Q4 2024's 31.9% - is the defining feature of the quarter. Even has deliberately concentrated on fewer, higher-value launches: six projects in all of 2025 with VGV (Valor Geral de Vendas) of R$3.4 billion ($646M), down 7.1% from 2024, but with average apartment prices of R$5.2 million ($989K) that place the company firmly in the luxury tier where pricing power and margins are structurally higher. In Q4 alone, three launches totaled R$881 million in VGV, including the Plenitude Melo Alves in the Jardins district - one of São Paulo's most prestigious neighborhoods - developed in partnership with RFM. On the cost side, operating expenses fell 28.1% to R$93.6 million ($17.8M), but this was overwhelmingly driven by the non-recurrence of Q4 2024's R$71.6 million ($13.6M) in extraordinary charges. Underlying opex was roughly stable, with commercial expenses at R$34.5 million ($6.6M) and G&A at R$32.3 million ($6.1M).
Sales Acceleration from Inventory Monetization
Sales Acceleration from Inventory Monetization
Q4 net sales of R$523 million ($99M) - up 41.7% year-over-year - demonstrate that Even's inventory monetization strategy is working. Critically, R$462 million ($88M) of that total came from existing inventory rather than new launches, suggesting the company is successfully clearing its backlog at attractive prices. Full-year net sales of R$2 billion ($380M) grew 46.5%, with sales velocity improving from 33% to 38.1%. This velocity-versus-revenue divergence is important to understand: net sales measures units contracted with buyers at the point of sale, while revenue is recognized under the percentage-of-completion (PoC) method as construction advances - so revenue can decline even as sales surge when the active construction portfolio shifts toward earlier-stage projects.
Rio de Janeiro Exit and Geographic Focus
Rio de Janeiro Exit and Geographic Focus
Even's decision to exit Rio de Janeiro entirely - where it ceased new development and took the Q4 2024 land write-down - is now fully reflected in the financials. The move eliminates the drag from a market where the company was underperforming and removes the risk of further write-downs, but it also makes Even a single-city operator concentrated entirely in São Paulo's premium segment. The company still holds an approximately 8% stake in Melnick Desenvolvimento Imobiliário (MELK3), a southern Brazil developer - the remaining position after a partial divestiture in 2024 that generated cash. Whether and when management monetizes this residual stake could provide an additional source of liquidity.
Even Q4 2025 Financial Detail
03Financial Detail
Full-year revenue of R$1.92 billion ($365M) declined 11% while full-year net income surged 5.6x to R$237.7 million ($45M) from R$42.4 million ($8.1M) - a divergence that reflects both the PoC revenue lag discussed above and the 2024 base depressed by extraordinary charges. Even did not disclose a standalone EBITDA figure for Q4 2025; the most recent available EBITDA data from Trading Economics showed R$127.9 million for Q3 2025, suggesting the company reports this metric selectively. The net financial result was positive at R$20.5 million ($3.9M), up 2% - indicating that financial revenues from receivables and short-term investments still exceed debt servicing costs, though this may not hold if leverage continues to rise.
The balance sheet deteriorated meaningfully in Q4. Net debt surged 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to R$513.8 million ($98M), pushing the debt-to-equity ratio from 13.1% to 23.4% - a near-doubling in a single quarter. The driver was R$63.8 million ($12M) in cash burn, reflecting the front-loaded capital demands of luxury development: land acquisitions and construction outlays precede the cash inflows from buyer installments. Inventory of unsold units closed 2025 at R$3.5 billion ($665M), up 25%, with completed but unsold units rising to 9.8% of the total from 8% a year earlier.
The R$0.77 per share dividend paid in November 2025 - yielding approximately 10.5% at current prices - was funded from the strong H1 2025 earnings. Whether the company can sustain this payout level while leverage is rising and cash burn persists is a key question for income-oriented investors. Management guided for lower net debt by year-end 2026, implying confidence that the accelerating sales pipeline will convert to cash inflows, but this has not yet been demonstrated in the reported numbers.
Management Signals from Even
Management Signals
Management's tone was notably cautious despite the strong profit figures. The board's statement acknowledged that the macroeconomic environment remains challenging in 2026, citing elevated interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and inflationary pressures. The phrase "we are attentive to market movements, focusing on sales and deciding launch by launch" signals a selective, capital-preservation approach - a prudent stance given the rising leverage profile and the current rate environment.
The launch-by-launch framework means Even will continue prioritizing margin over volume in 2026. The concentration of VGV in Q4 2025 - three of six annual projects launched in the final quarter - indicates management is willing to accelerate when market conditions align but will hold back when they don't. This discipline protects margins but makes quarterly results lumpy and difficult to forecast.
The residual ~8% stake in Melnick (MELK3) represents a potential liquidity lever that management has not yet signaled intent to exercise. Given the rising leverage, monetizing this position - which generated cash during the 2024 partial divestiture - would strengthen the balance sheet without diluting existing shareholders or requiring new debt.
What to Watch Next for Even
04Watch Next
Q1 2026 cash flow will be the first test of whether the leverage spike is temporary. The R$523 million in Q4 net sales should begin converting to cash inflows as buyer installments arrive and construction milestones trigger payment tranches. If Q1 shows positive cash generation and a declining debt-to-equity ratio, it would validate management's guidance that 2026 will end with lower net debt. If cash burn persists, the dividend payout and expansion plans will come under scrutiny.
The Copom easing cycle introduces both a catalyst and uncertainty. The Central Bank of Brazil cut the Selic by 25 basis points to 14.75% on March 19, 2026 - the first reduction of the current cycle. Even's luxury buyers are less rate-sensitive than affordable-housing purchasers (many buy with cash or substantial down payments), but the rate environment affects investor sentiment, construction financing costs, and the relative attractiveness of real estate versus fixed-income yields. Further cuts would be a clear positive; a pause or reversal due to inflationary pressures from the oil price spike would be negative.
São Paulo luxury demand sustainability is the structural question. Even's entire growth thesis rests on the continued willingness of wealthy São Paulo buyers to absorb R$5 million+ apartments at current pricing. The 2025 sales momentum is encouraging, but inventory is building - the 25% increase and rising share of finished unsold units suggest supply is outpacing absorption. The broader consumer confidence environment, potential wealth effects from equity market performance, and any changes to São Paulo's ITBI transfer tax regime will all influence luxury purchase decisions in 2026.
Even Quarterly Results (Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024)
|Metric
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2025
|Chg
| Net Revenue
| R$450.2 mn
| R$484.4 mn ($92M)
| +7.6%
| Adj. Gross Margin
| 31.9%
| 38.6%
| +6.7pp
| Operating Expenses
| R$130.2 mn
| R$93.6 mn ($17.8M)
| -28.1%
| Net Financial Result
| R$20.1 mn
| R$20.5 mn ($3.9M)
| +2.0%
| Net Income
| R$30.4 mn
| R$44.9 mn ($8.5M)
| +47.4%
| Q4 Net Sales
| R$369 mn
| R$523 mn ($99M)
| +41.7%
Even Annual and Balance Sheet Summary (FY2025)
|Metric
|Value
| FY Net Income
| R$237.7 mn ($45M) (+460%)
| FY Net Revenue
| R$1.92 bn ($365M) (-11%)
| FY Net Sales
| R$2.0 bn ($380M) (+46.5%)
| Sales Velocity
| 38.1% (2024: 33.0%)
| FY Launches (VGV)
| 6 projects | R$3.4 bn ($646M)
| Avg. Apartment Price
| R$5.2 mn ($989K)
| Inventory (Unsold)
| R$3.5 bn ($665M) (+25%)
| Net Debt (Q4 2025)
| R$513.8 mn ($98M) (+72.4% QoQ)
| Debt/Equity
| 23.4% (Q3: 13.1%)
| Share Price (EVEN3)
| ~R$6.90 ($1.31)
| P/E | DY | Mkt Cap
| ~7.9x | ~10.5% | R$1.5 bn ($285M)
Risks Facing Even
05Risks
Geographic and segment concentration is structural. Even is now effectively a single-city, single-segment operator - luxury residential in São Paulo. While this focus delivered the margin improvement in 2025, it leaves the company fully exposed to any downturn in São Paulo's high-end property market. More diversified peers like Cyrela (multi-segment, multi-geography) or MRV (affordable housing backed by the Minha Casa, Minha Vida government program) have natural hedges that Even lacks. A recession, wealth tax proposal, or capital flight from Brazilian equities would hit Even's buyer base disproportionately.
The base-effect flatter in the 2025 earnings numbers will normalize. The 5.6x FY net income surge and 47.4% Q4 profit growth were significantly amplified by 2024's depressed base, which included the Fasano Itaim settlement and Rio land write-down detailed above. In 2026, Even will be comping against a clean 2025 base - meaning growth rates will likely decelerate sharply even if underlying performance remains solid. Investors anchored to the 2025 growth trajectory may be disappointed by what could appear to be a sudden slowdown.
Regulatory and macro risk remains elevated. High interest rates, persistent fiscal concerns, and the recent oil price surge from Middle East tensions all weigh on consumer and investor confidence. For luxury real estate specifically, any reduction in foreign capital inflows, tightening of mortgage availability, or increase in transfer taxes (ITBI) in São Paulo could compress both demand volumes and the premium pricing that underpins Even's margin story.
Brazilian Luxury Real Estate Sector Context
Sector Context
Brazil's residential real estate sector is navigating a paradox in early 2026: property prices have outrun inflation for four consecutive years, with the FipeZAP index up 6.5% in 2025 versus 4.5% IPCA, even as the Selic rate sits at 14.75%. The explanation lies in a structural housing deficit of approximately 5.6 million units, rising construction costs, and strong demand from high-income buyers less dependent on mortgage financing. Approximately 206,900 homes were sold in the first half of 2025, up 9.6% year-over-year, while new launches grew 6.8% to 186,500 units - a supply-demand gap that continues to support pricing power particularly in São Paulo's luxury tier.
The luxury segment operates differently from the affordable-housing market that dominates B3 homebuilder earnings. Buyers at Even's R$5.2 million average price point typically purchase with equity or large down payments, making them less sensitive to mortgage rates but more sensitive to wealth effects, business confidence, and capital market conditions. This insulation from Selic movements cuts both ways - Even benefits less from rate cuts than Minha Casa, Minha Vida-focused developers, but also suffers less from rate hikes.
The Copom's March 19 rate cut to 14.75% - the first of the current easing cycle - provides a tentative macro tailwind for the sector. If the cycle continues as markets expect, lower rates would reduce developers' financing costs, improve buyer sentiment, and compress the yield advantage of fixed-income alternatives to real estate investment. For Even specifically, the combination of sector-level tailwinds and company-specific risks (leverage, concentration, base-effect normalization) makes the investment case more nuanced than the headline 47% profit growth suggests.
Even earnings | EVEN3 Q4 2025 results | São Paulo luxury real estate developer | Brazil homebuilder earnings | Latin American financial news | The Rio Times
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