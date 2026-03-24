Brazil's Even Profit Surges 47% On Luxury Homes

Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. (EVEN3) is one of São Paulo's largest residential developers, specializing in mid-to-high-end and luxury apartments through its Even (premium) and Open (accessible) brands. Founded in 2002 from the merger of ABC Investimentos and Terepins&Kalili, the company is listed on B3's Novo Mercado - the highest governance tier - and has recently concentrated its operations entirely on the São Paulo metropolitan area after exiting Rio de Janeiro in 2024. Even earnings for Q4 2025 are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed real estate companies.

The headline numbers are strong: Q4 net income of R$44.9 million ($8.5M), up 47.4%; full-year net income of R$237.7 million ($45M), up 5.6 times. But the result requires careful parsing. The profit surge reflects both genuine margin improvement from higher-quality projects and a flattering comparison against Q4 2024, when R$71.6 million ($13.6M) in non-recurring charges - a Fasano Itaim judicial settlement and a Rio de Janeiro land write-down - depressed the base. Excluding those one-offs, the underlying improvement is real but more moderate than the headline suggests.

Shares of EVEN3 traded around R$6.90 ($1.31), down approximately 11% year-to-date from R$7.78 at the start of 2026, with a market capitalization of approximately R$1.5 billion ($285M). The stock trades at roughly 7.9x trailing P/E - a steep discount to both its historical mean of ~31x (excluding loss-making years) and peers like Cyrela (~10x) and Lavvi (~8x) - with a dividend yield of approximately 10.5% after the company paid R$0.77 per share in November 2025. The average 12-month analyst price target of R$9.06 implies approximately 31% upside, though recommendations are split between buy and sell, reflecting uncertainty about whether the 2025 margin improvement is structural or transitory.

The adjusted gross margin of 38.6% - up 6.7 percentage points from Q4 2024's 31.9% - is the defining feature of the quarter. Even has deliberately concentrated on fewer, higher-value launches: six projects in all of 2025 with VGV (Valor Geral de Vendas) of R$3.4 billion ($646M), down 7.1% from 2024, but with average apartment prices of R$5.2 million ($989K) that place the company firmly in the luxury tier where pricing power and margins are structurally higher. In Q4 alone, three launches totaled R$881 million in VGV, including the Plenitude Melo Alves in the Jardins district - one of São Paulo's most prestigious neighborhoods - developed in partnership with RFM. On the cost side, operating expenses fell 28.1% to R$93.6 million ($17.8M), but this was overwhelmingly driven by the non-recurrence of Q4 2024's R$71.6 million ($13.6M) in extraordinary charges. Underlying opex was roughly stable, with commercial expenses at R$34.5 million ($6.6M) and G&A at R$32.3 million ($6.1M).

Q4 net sales of R$523 million ($99M) - up 41.7% year-over-year - demonstrate that Even's inventory monetization strategy is working. Critically, R$462 million ($88M) of that total came from existing inventory rather than new launches, suggesting the company is successfully clearing its backlog at attractive prices. Full-year net sales of R$2 billion ($380M) grew 46.5%, with sales velocity improving from 33% to 38.1%. This velocity-versus-revenue divergence is important to understand: net sales measures units contracted with buyers at the point of sale, while revenue is recognized under the percentage-of-completion (PoC) method as construction advances - so revenue can decline even as sales surge when the active construction portfolio shifts toward earlier-stage projects.

Even's decision to exit Rio de Janeiro entirely - where it ceased new development and took the Q4 2024 land write-down - is now fully reflected in the financials. The move eliminates the drag from a market where the company was underperforming and removes the risk of further write-downs, but it also makes Even a single-city operator concentrated entirely in São Paulo's premium segment. The company still holds an approximately 8% stake in Melnick Desenvolvimento Imobiliário (MELK3), a southern Brazil developer - the remaining position after a partial divestiture in 2024 that generated cash. Whether and when management monetizes this residual stake could provide an additional source of liquidity.

Full-year revenue of R$1.92 billion ($365M) declined 11% while full-year net income surged 5.6x to R$237.7 million ($45M) from R$42.4 million ($8.1M) - a divergence that reflects both the PoC revenue lag discussed above and the 2024 base depressed by extraordinary charges. Even did not disclose a standalone EBITDA figure for Q4 2025; the most recent available EBITDA data from Trading Economics showed R$127.9 million for Q3 2025, suggesting the company reports this metric selectively. The net financial result was positive at R$20.5 million ($3.9M), up 2% - indicating that financial revenues from receivables and short-term investments still exceed debt servicing costs, though this may not hold if leverage continues to rise.

The balance sheet deteriorated meaningfully in Q4. Net debt surged 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to R$513.8 million ($98M), pushing the debt-to-equity ratio from 13.1% to 23.4% - a near-doubling in a single quarter. The driver was R$63.8 million ($12M) in cash burn, reflecting the front-loaded capital demands of luxury development: land acquisitions and construction outlays precede the cash inflows from buyer installments. Inventory of unsold units closed 2025 at R$3.5 billion ($665M), up 25%, with completed but unsold units rising to 9.8% of the total from 8% a year earlier.

The R$0.77 per share dividend paid in November 2025 - yielding approximately 10.5% at current prices - was funded from the strong H1 2025 earnings. Whether the company can sustain this payout level while leverage is rising and cash burn persists is a key question for income-oriented investors. Management guided for lower net debt by year-end 2026, implying confidence that the accelerating sales pipeline will convert to cash inflows, but this has not yet been demonstrated in the reported numbers.

Management's tone was notably cautious despite the strong profit figures. The board's statement acknowledged that the macroeconomic environment remains challenging in 2026, citing elevated interest rates, geopolitical conflicts, and inflationary pressures. The phrase "we are attentive to market movements, focusing on sales and deciding launch by launch" signals a selective, capital-preservation approach - a prudent stance given the rising leverage profile and the current rate environment.

The launch-by-launch framework means Even will continue prioritizing margin over volume in 2026. The concentration of VGV in Q4 2025 - three of six annual projects launched in the final quarter - indicates management is willing to accelerate when market conditions align but will hold back when they don't. This discipline protects margins but makes quarterly results lumpy and difficult to forecast.

The residual ~8% stake in Melnick (MELK3) represents a potential liquidity lever that management has not yet signaled intent to exercise. Given the rising leverage, monetizing this position - which generated cash during the 2024 partial divestiture - would strengthen the balance sheet without diluting existing shareholders or requiring new debt.

Q1 2026 cash flow will be the first test of whether the leverage spike is temporary. The R$523 million in Q4 net sales should begin converting to cash inflows as buyer installments arrive and construction milestones trigger payment tranches. If Q1 shows positive cash generation and a declining debt-to-equity ratio, it would validate management's guidance that 2026 will end with lower net debt. If cash burn persists, the dividend payout and expansion plans will come under scrutiny.

The Copom easing cycle introduces both a catalyst and uncertainty. The Central Bank of Brazil cut the Selic by 25 basis points to 14.75% on March 19, 2026 - the first reduction of the current cycle. Even's luxury buyers are less rate-sensitive than affordable-housing purchasers (many buy with cash or substantial down payments), but the rate environment affects investor sentiment, construction financing costs, and the relative attractiveness of real estate versus fixed-income yields. Further cuts would be a clear positive; a pause or reversal due to inflationary pressures from the oil price spike would be negative.

São Paulo luxury demand sustainability is the structural question. Even's entire growth thesis rests on the continued willingness of wealthy São Paulo buyers to absorb R$5 million+ apartments at current pricing. The 2025 sales momentum is encouraging, but inventory is building - the 25% increase and rising share of finished unsold units suggest supply is outpacing absorption. The broader consumer confidence environment, potential wealth effects from equity market performance, and any changes to São Paulo's ITBI transfer tax regime will all influence luxury purchase decisions in 2026.