Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa To Wear Aaquib Wani-Designed Jersey Under Adani Sportsline's 'Garv Hai' Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 24 (IANS) Adani Sportsline revealed the official jersey for its flagship athlete program, Garv Hai, crafted by award-winning designer Aaquib Wani. This jersey will function as the standard official kit for all athletes part of the 'Garv Hai' initiative across various sports.

Designed by Aaquib Wani, who previously created official sports kits for the India national cricket team and Indian delegations for the Summer 2024 Olympics and the 2022 Asian Games, the Garv Hai jersey captures the spirit of India's youth. It symbolises pride, ambition, and excellence-core values of the Garv Hai program, which aims to cultivate India's future sporting champions and support their journey from grassroots to elite levels as they aim to represent the country internationally.

This partnership extends Adani Sportsline's ongoing connection with Wani, following his involvement in the 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. He designed the official marathon jersey and inaugurated the event, which attracted more than 24,000 runners and celebrated the Indian Armed Forces as part of the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative.

Speaking about the unveiling, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "We are delighted to unveil a special jersey for our Garv Hai programme athletes, who truly represent the spirit of India. This jersey is more than a kit, it is a symbol of belief, aspiration and unity across disciplines. Aaquib Wani has once again captured that essence through his design. We received an exceptional response to the jersey he created for the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, and we are pleased to continue and strengthen our association with him through this meaningful collaboration."

Speaking about the Garv Hai jersey, Aaquib said,“It is an honour to design a jersey that unites such talented athletes under one identity. The design reflects pride, resilience and ambition; values that define both the athletes and the programme. I am excited to continue this growing association with Adani Sportsline and to see athletes like Praggnanandhaa R, Nupur, Poymantee and others don this jersey on their journey ahead.”

Garv Hai is a nationwide initiative by the Adani Group focused on nurturing India's future sporting champions and assisting them in achieving excellence both nationally and internationally.

The Garv Hai athlete roster includes Praggnanandhaa R, Poymantee Baisya, Manisha Gadhia, Abhimanyu Singh Bhati, Ashok Kumar, Nurjahan Noorali Jamani, Lakshmi Jadala, and Nupur Sheoran