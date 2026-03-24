Ameritec IPS Unveils Q-Amchain, A Quantum-Resistant Blockchain Platform Ahead Of June 2026 Deployment

New platform aligns with emerging U.S. cybersecurity strategy and addresses growing quantum threats to blockchain infrastructure

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameritec IPS, a U.S.-based cybersecurity and blockchain technology company, has announced the upcoming deployment of Q-AmChain, a next-generation blockchain platform engineered with quantum-resistant cryptography at its core. The platform is expected to enter phased deployment in June 2026.

Q-AmChain has been developed from the ground up to address the growing risks posed by quantum computing to traditional cryptographic systems used in blockchain networks. Unlike legacy platforms that rely on elliptic curve cryptography, Q-AmChain integrates post-quantum cryptographic algorithms across its entire architecture, including transaction validation, consensus mechanisms, validator infrastructure, and wallet authentication.

The announcement comes as global attention on quantum security intensifies. Recent U.S. federal cybersecurity strategy updates have emphasized the importance of adopting post-quantum cryptography across critical infrastructure, including blockchain and digital asset ecosystems.

Built for the Post-Quantum Era

Q-AmChain introduces a range of capabilities designed to support secure and scalable blockchain operations:



Post-quantum cryptographic protection across all network layers

AI-integrated threat detection for real-time security monitoring

High-speed architecture capable of processing large transaction volumes Biometric wallet authentication for enhanced user-level security

The platform replaces Ameritec IPS's existing Proof-of-Authority AmChain network and will serve as the foundation for its expanding HEWE (Health and Wealth) ecosystem.

As part of the transition, existing digital assets within the ecosystem will migrate to quantum-secure versions, with HEWE and AMC tokens evolving into Q-HEWE and Q-AMC. The company has confirmed that token holders on supported exchanges will experience continuity during the migration process.

Addressing Emerging Security Threats

Quantum computing presents a significant challenge to current blockchain systems, which were not designed to withstand quantum-based attacks. Industry research has increasingly highlighted risks such as“harvest now, decrypt later” strategies, where encrypted data collected today may become vulnerable in the future.

By embedding quantum-resistant security at the protocol level, Q-AmChain aims to provide long-term resilience for decentralized applications, digital payments, and enterprise blockchain deployments.

Leadership Perspective

“The shift toward quantum-safe security is no longer theoretical - it is becoming an operational priority,” said William Tran, Director of International Business Development at Ameritec IPS.“We built Q-AmChain from the ground up to address these challenges, ensuring that blockchain infrastructure remains secure not just today, but for decades to come.”

Deployment Roadmap

Ameritec IPS plans a phased rollout of Q-AmChain beginning in June 2026. The roadmap includes validator node programs, developer integrations, enterprise partnerships, and institutional adoption initiatives.

As global regulatory bodies and standards organizations accelerate quantum-readiness efforts, platforms built with quantum resilience are expected to play a critical role in the next phase of blockchain infrastructure.

About Ameritec IPS

Ameritec IPS is a U.S.-based cybersecurity and blockchain technology company and the developer of the HEWE digital asset ecosystem. The company operates the AmChain blockchain and develops AI-driven security systems and post-quantum cryptographic solutions. For more information, visit hewe.

Ameritec IPS CommunicationsEmail: ...Phone: +1-281-901-7599Website:

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