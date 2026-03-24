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Deputy Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of The Armed Forces

Deputy Prime Minister Meets French Minister Of The Armed Forces


2026-03-24 06:01:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met Tuesday with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs HE Catherine Vautrin, during her visit to the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments and security updates in the region, and aspects of cooperation and joint coordination in light of the current circumstances.

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The Peninsula

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