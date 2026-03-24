Five Of The World's Most Celebrated Chefs Confirmed For Sani Gourmet 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sani Resort will welcome five of the most influential figures in contemporary gastronomy this summer as Sani Gourmet returns from 10 July to 7 August 2026.

Established as one of the Mediterranean's most respected culinary gatherings, Sani Gourmet has evolved into a defining fixture of the European gastronomic calendar. Each summer, internationally acclaimed chefs are invited to create exclusive menus designed specifically for Sani, transforming the resort into a destination for serious dining within a broader world-class holiday experience.

The 2026 programme unites a remarkable roster of global culinary leaders, from three-Michelin-starred institutions in Paris and New York to the Barcelona restaurant previously named The World's Best Restaurant. Set against the breathtaking natural landscape and world-class facilities of Sani Resort, the series forms part of a wider seasonal celebration of food, culture and place.

Each Friday evening, a visiting chef will present a bespoke tasting menu created exclusively for Sani Gourmet 2026. Served at Elia restaurant in Porto Sani, overlooking the Aegean Sea, the dinners are intentionally limited in scale, allowing guests to experience each chef's culinary philosophy in its purest form. Complementary side events and curated wine experiences will take place throughout the season, further integrating Sani Gourmet into the broader rhythm of resort life.

2026 Line-Up

10 July – Pierre Gagnaire

One of the architects of modern French gastronomy, Gagnaire has held three Michelin stars at his Paris flagship since 1998. Known for his instinctive and expressive approach, his cuisine challenges structure while maintaining technical precision. For Sani Gourmet, he will present a menu that captures the spontaneity and artistry that have defined his career.

17 July – Disfrutar (Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch, Mateu Casañas)

Awarded three Michelin stars and previously named The World's Best Restaurant, the Barcelona-based trio continue to redefine Mediterranean cuisine through technical innovation and creative experimentation. Their Sani Gourmet menu will reflect their signature avant-garde style, balancing playfulness with meticulous execution.

24 July – Pía León

Co-owner of Central in Lima and founder of Kjolle, León is widely recognised for translating Peru's biodiversity into refined, research-led cuisine rooted in landscape and identity. Her appearance at Sani Gourmet will showcase her distinctive approach to terroir-driven gastronomy on an international stage.

31 July – Albert Adrià

A central figure in Spain's avant-garde culinary movement and the creative force behind Enigma, recently awarded its second Michelin star, Adrià's work blends imagination with technical mastery. His exclusive Sani menu will reflect his continued exploration of contemporary fine dining.

7 August – Daniel Humm

Chef-owner of New York's three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, Humm made global headlines by transforming the restaurant into a fully plant-based concept - the first of its kind to retain three Michelin stars. His Sani Gourmet menu will demonstrate his commitment to sustainability and ingredient-led refinement.

A Broader Celebration of Gastronomy

Alongside the Sani Gourmet programme, a series of special culinary activations will take place across the resort throughout the summer, further highlighting its strong gastronomic character. These include a pop-up at the Sani Marina Patisserie featuring internationally acclaimed pastry chef Antonio Bachour during July and August, alongside additional collaborations with internationally renowned opinion leaders such as cookbook author Donna Hay, as well as themed workshops and guest-led culinary events.

Running in parallel to Sani Gourmet, these experiences will offer guests and marina visitors additional ways to engage with the resort's vibrant food scene, with further details to be announced soon.

With a deep commitment to quality and sustainability, Sani Resort collaborates closely with local producers and regional suppliers, sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients to support the Sani Gourmet programme. Each tasting menu will be complemented by carefully selected wine lists that bring together distinguished Greek vineyards and leading international estates, reinforcing Sani's philosophy of thoughtful curation.

Gastronomy at the Heart of Sani

Set within a 1,000-acre protected nature reserve of pine forest, wetlands and seven kilometres of pristine coastline, Sani Resort is home to five award-winning beachfront hotels and a private marina with over 40 restaurants and bars. Sani Gourmet sits at the heart of this wider culinary landscape, reflecting the resort's long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability and cultural discovery.

Sani Gourmet 2026 dinners will take place every Friday at 20:00 at Elia restaurant, Porto Sani.

Further details and reservations will be available at sani-resort.