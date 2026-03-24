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PADI’‘ ‘Dive Together’ Campaign Encourages Community-Led Growth in Recreational Diving
(MENAFN- storytellers101) MUMBAI,–India – 24 Ma–ch 2026 – Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI’, the world’s leading diver training organisation, has launch‘d its global ’Dive Together’ campaign. This campaign aims to promote the joy of sharing diving experiences, inspiring certified divers and enthusiasts to introduce their friends and family to the underwater world through the PADI Open Water Diver eLearning program.
To make it more interesting for the’p‘rticipants, P’DI’ ‘Dive Together’ campaign offers attractive prizes. For a chance to win one of the prizes, the participants must enter the contest by generating a unique referral link. Five lucky winners will be rewarded with Cressi Raffaello Dive Computers through periodic giveaways. Additionally, the person who manages to refer the highest number of new divers until the end of 2026 will be rewarded with the grand prize, which is a dive trip for two people to Madinat Coraya, located on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea and known for its coral reefs and flourishing tourism infrastructure.
“India has plenty of world-class diving locations in Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands, in addition to mainland destinations like Puducherry, Goa, Kerala, and more. So naturally, more Indians are learning to dive in recent years. Scuba diving is not just about exploring the ocean but sharing the experience. As a buddy activity, diving becomes more exciting and meaningful when shared with others. We hope campaigns lik‘ ‘Dive Toge’her’ incentivise and encourage more people to share the joy of discovering the underwater world tog”ther, said Vinod Bondi, PADI Regional Manager for India and Sri Lanka.
The ‘D’ve Together’ campaign is an extension of the existing industry-wide movement towards experiential engagement, where peer communities are seen as having significant potential in influencing participation in experiential activities.
The PADI Open Water Diver eLearning course allows participants to take theory lessons online before they take any practical lessons at a PADI Dive Centre or Resort. With interest in adventure travel and water-based experiences showing no signs of abating, pr‘grams such as’‘Dive Together’ highlight a new push for participation and accessibility in the diving world.
To make it more interesting for the’p‘rticipants, P’DI’ ‘Dive Together’ campaign offers attractive prizes. For a chance to win one of the prizes, the participants must enter the contest by generating a unique referral link. Five lucky winners will be rewarded with Cressi Raffaello Dive Computers through periodic giveaways. Additionally, the person who manages to refer the highest number of new divers until the end of 2026 will be rewarded with the grand prize, which is a dive trip for two people to Madinat Coraya, located on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea and known for its coral reefs and flourishing tourism infrastructure.
“India has plenty of world-class diving locations in Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands, in addition to mainland destinations like Puducherry, Goa, Kerala, and more. So naturally, more Indians are learning to dive in recent years. Scuba diving is not just about exploring the ocean but sharing the experience. As a buddy activity, diving becomes more exciting and meaningful when shared with others. We hope campaigns lik‘ ‘Dive Toge’her’ incentivise and encourage more people to share the joy of discovering the underwater world tog”ther, said Vinod Bondi, PADI Regional Manager for India and Sri Lanka.
The ‘D’ve Together’ campaign is an extension of the existing industry-wide movement towards experiential engagement, where peer communities are seen as having significant potential in influencing participation in experiential activities.
The PADI Open Water Diver eLearning course allows participants to take theory lessons online before they take any practical lessons at a PADI Dive Centre or Resort. With interest in adventure travel and water-based experiences showing no signs of abating, pr‘grams such as’‘Dive Together’ highlight a new push for participation and accessibility in the diving world.
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