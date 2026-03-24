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Joramco Distributes Coupons to Under-resourced Families Across Jordan
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 24 March 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), distributed coupons to under-resourced families across several governorates during the holy month of Ramadan, highlighting Joramco’s commitment to supporting communities.
As part of the initiative, Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team distributed coupons to 500 families on 12 March, enabling them to access essential goods during the holy month. in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to ensure the support reached communities most in need. The distribution took place in Amman, Zarqa, Balqa, Irbid and Tafileh.
Commenting on the initiative, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Ramadan is a time that highlights the values of compassion and solidarity, and through initiatives such as this, we at Joramco aim to extend support to families while strengthening the spirit of community that defines this holy month.”
This initiative is part of Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and is carried out under the CSR pillar “Support: Beyond the Hangar, Supporting Our Communities.” Through such efforts, Joramco continues to embed social responsibility into its core values while making a meaningful contribution to communities across the Kingdom.
As part of the initiative, Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team distributed coupons to 500 families on 12 March, enabling them to access essential goods during the holy month. in coordination with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to ensure the support reached communities most in need. The distribution took place in Amman, Zarqa, Balqa, Irbid and Tafileh.
Commenting on the initiative, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Ramadan is a time that highlights the values of compassion and solidarity, and through initiatives such as this, we at Joramco aim to extend support to families while strengthening the spirit of community that defines this holy month.”
This initiative is part of Joramco’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and is carried out under the CSR pillar “Support: Beyond the Hangar, Supporting Our Communities.” Through such efforts, Joramco continues to embed social responsibility into its core values while making a meaningful contribution to communities across the Kingdom.
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