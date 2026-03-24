Keystone Clinic & Surgery Welcomes Permanent LPA Fee Waiver For Singaporeans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery welcomes the move to make Lasting Power of Attorney, or LPA, Form 1 applications permanently free for Singaporeans from 1 April 2026. At a time when more patients are taking preventive steps through Healthier SG enrolment, this change adds another important way for Singaporeans to plan ahead with confidence.

The fee waiver was due to end on 31 March 2026 after being extended once before. Making it permanent removes a cost barrier and supports a broader approach to care that also includes regular follow-up with a trusted doctor at a health screening clinic and early action before problems become harder to manage.

This shift also fits with the wider direction of healthcare in Singapore. Programmes such as Healthier SG Screening help raise awareness of chronic illness, support prevention, and encourage patients to stay engaged with their health over time. In the same spirit, free LPA Form 1 applications help people prepare for future situations when they may no longer be able to speak or decide for themselves.

An LPA lets a person appoint someone they trust to make decisions for them if they lose mental capacity in future. This can cover personal welfare, property, and financial matters. It gives families clearer guidance during stressful and uncertain times.

Why This Matters for Families

Many people only think about an LPA after a crisis happens. A stroke, dementia diagnosis, serious injury, or sudden illness can leave loved ones facing hard choices without clear direction. When no plan is in place, families may struggle to guess what the person would have wanted.

Planning early helps reduce that burden. It gives people a chance to make choices while they are well and clear-minded. It also helps protect family members from avoidable stress when emotions are already running high.

Dr Welras Long, Resident Doctor of Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ghim Moh), said:“As doctors, we see how quickly a medical crisis can leave families making difficult decisions without clear guidance. A Lasting Power of Attorney allows patients to plan ahead, ensuring that someone they trust can speak for them if they are unable to do so. It is a simple but powerful step that protects both the individual's wishes and their loved ones from unnecessary stress during already challenging times.”

Part of a More Complete View of Health

The move also reflects a wider shift in how Singapore looks at health and ageing. Health is no longer seen only as treating illness after it appears. It now includes prevention, regular follow-up, and planning ahead.

This broader approach is clear in Healthier SG. The programme encourages people to enrol with a regular doctor, attend follow-up visits, and keep up with recommended screenings. It also supports prevention, chronic disease care, and early planning for future medical and personal decisions.

A Practical Step, Not Just a Legal Document

At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, the team believes an LPA should be seen as part of responsible life planning. It is not only for the elderly or for people with severe illness. It is a practical safeguard for adults who want their wishes respected if something unexpected happens.

This is especially important in a fast-moving medical situation. Families may have to make urgent care choices with little time and high emotional pressure. An LPA gives a trusted person the legal authority to step in when needed.

That clarity can make a major difference. It helps reduce conflict, confusion, and delay. It also gives patients greater peace of mind, knowing that someone they trust can act for them.

Supporting Patients Through the Certification Process

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is ready to support patients who want to take this step. LPA Form 1 certifications can be done at any of the clinic's branches. This makes it easier for patients to complete the process in a familiar healthcare setting.

For many people, the first challenge is simply knowing where to start. Speaking with a doctor can make the process feel less overwhelming. Patients can ask questions, understand what certification involves, and move forward with greater clarity.

The permanent fee waiver applies to the LPA Form 1 application itself for Singaporeans from 1 April 2026 onwards. The certification step remains a separate professional service. Even so, removing the application fee is a meaningful step that can encourage more people to act early.

Encouraging Early Conversations

Keystone Clinic & Surgery hopes this change will lead to more open family conversations. These talks may involve care wishes, personal values, and who should make decisions if capacity is lost. Having that conversation early is often far easier than dealing with uncertainty during a crisis.

Families do not need to wait for a health scare to begin planning. Early action often leads to better choices and less stress later. It also helps people feel more prepared for the future, whatever it may bring.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a primary care provider in Singapore focused on accessible, patient-centred care. They currently have 4 clinics in the heartland areas - Ang Mo Kio, Tanah Merah, Serangoon and Ghim Moh. The clinic supports patients through family medicine, preventive care, chronic disease management, and important healthcare planning steps. By combining medical care with practical guidance, Keystone Clinic & Surgery helps patients protect both their present health and future wellbeing.

Our Clinics

Ang Mo Kio

Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632

Main line: +65 6904 6976

WhatsApp: +65 8809 8553

Tanah Merah

57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057

Main line: +65 6904 3151

WhatsApp: +65 9296 5568

Serangoon

304 Serangoon Avenue 2, #01-10, Singapore 550304

Main line: +65 6022 0772

WhatsApp: +65 8889 3375

Ghim Moh

19 Ghim Moh Road, #01-253, Singapore 270019

Main line: +65 6047 0339

WhatsApp: +65 8033 7004

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