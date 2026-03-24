'There's No Need To Think Differently...': Ashish Nehra Stresses GT's Mindset Ahead Of IPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, March 24 (IANS) Gujarat Titans have outlined their clear strategy ahead of IPL 2026, with head coach Ashish Nehra emphasising that the team remains committed to competing and winning and does not plan to alter their current style of play.

Since joining the IPL in 2022, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.

Speaking at Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners and fans, Nehra said the Titans are not looking to change their way of playing.

"I don't think there's a need to think differently this season. In fact, I don't have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I'm sitting outside,” he said, highlighting the team's trust in players and their decision-making.

Nehra emphasised strengthening the team's mindset, adding,“From day one, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it's easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach.”

On continuity within the group, Nehra added,“You're talking about a captain who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don't think we are looking to do anything different this season.”

Gujarat Titans will kick off their IPL 2026 season on March 31 in Mullanpur, facing Punjab Kings. They will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their first home game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4.

The Titans will then travel to New Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8 before facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.