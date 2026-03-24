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New Measures Announced To Protect Truck Drivers In Australia From Fuel Price Spikes
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The federal government in Australia has announced it will change the Fair Work Act to protect truck drivers from spikes in fuel prices due to the war in the Middle East the amendment, truck drivers and road support businesses will be able to make an emergency application for a contract chain order, replacing the current wait time of at least six months the Fair Work Act, a contract chain order allows the Fair Work Commission to demand retailers, mining companies, manufacturers and other transport clients to offer fair pay and conditions for contractors like truck drivers amendment would help truckies and transport operators to share the burden of fuel prices with the supply chain and not have to unfairly bear the brunt, Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Amanda Rishworth said."Truckies and transport operators need to be protected from fuel price rises and it's important that costs are shared fairly through the supply chain," she said."We are making sure the independent Fair Work Commission can act quickly to deal with these issues."Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said the measures would help keep essential goods transported around the country."Fuel price spikes are affecting everyone, but no-one is feeling it more acutely than those whose livelihoods are behind the wheel," she said Monday, Energy Minister Chris Bowen confirmed that over 109 service stations in Victoria had run out of at least one grade of petrol said 47 outlets in Queensland had no diesel and 32 were without regular unleaded, while 37 stations in NSW had run out of petrol.
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