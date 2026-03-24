MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homeland to Present at Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference

March 24, 2026 4:00 AM EDT | Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U ) (" Homeland " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Homeland President and CEO Roger Lemaitre is scheduled to present at the Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference (KME26) on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 11:40AM PT / 2:40PM ET. More details below.

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 (KME26) brings together a carefully curated lineup of mining and energy companies at a pivotal moment for the sector. This one-day virtual event features a series of presentations from companies in the metals, minerals, and energy sectors. Attendees will hear directly from management teams as they outline key developments and near-term opportunities, followed by live Q&A sessions designed to foster open, candid dialogue.

Presentation Details:

Date: March 26, 2026

Presentation Time: 11:40AM PT / 2:40PM ET

Presenter: Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

Register now:



About Kinvestor

Kinvestor creates powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor is powered by Kin Communications Inc, a full-service investor relations agency with over 14 years of experience across multiple industries. Their goal is to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

For further information, please contact:

Roger Lemaitre

President & Chief Executive Officer

Homeland Uranium Corp.

Tel: 306-713-1401

Email: ...

Investor Relations

Kin Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







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Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.