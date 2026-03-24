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Number of Casualties in Tehran Rises
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities in Iran’s capital has climbed to 636 since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict, according to a statement made on Monday by the chief of Tehran’s emergency response services.
Mohammad Esmail Tavakkoli reported that an additional 6,846 individuals have sustained injuries, based on coverage from Iranian media. He also noted that approximately 430 sites across the city have been struck.
Tensions throughout the region have intensified following the initiation of US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has carried out a series of retaliatory actions, launching drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations.
Mohammad Esmail Tavakkoli reported that an additional 6,846 individuals have sustained injuries, based on coverage from Iranian media. He also noted that approximately 430 sites across the city have been struck.
Tensions throughout the region have intensified following the initiation of US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has carried out a series of retaliatory actions, launching drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host US military installations.
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