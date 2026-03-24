Who Started Iran War? Trump Says 'Not Me', Shifts Blame To Pete Hegseth

US President Donald Trump has stirred fresh controversy by distancing himself from the decision to launch military action against Iran, claiming he was not the one who initiated the conflict.

Speaking about internal discussions, Trump suggested that the push for war came from within his administration, not directly from him. His remarks mark a shift in narrative as scrutiny grows over how the US became involved in the escalating conflict in West Asia.

'Pete Was First To Speak Up'

According to reports, Trump indicated that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was among the earliest voices advocating for military action. He recalled internal deliberations and suggested that Hegseth had strongly backed the idea of striking Iran.

This statement effectively shifts part of the responsibility for the war onto the Pentagon leadership, even as Trump remains the ultimate decision-maker as commander-in-chief.

Also Read: Inside Trump-Netanyahu Call That Sealed Iran Strike On Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Conflicting Signals On Responsibility

Trump's remarks come despite his earlier assertions that major military decisions ultimately rest with him. His latest comments appear aimed at deflecting criticism over the consequences of the war, including rising casualties and global instability.

The US has carried out thousands of strikes across Iran since the conflict began, significantly escalating tensions in the region and drawing international concern.

At the same time, Trump has continued to defend the broader objective of the campaign, repeatedly framing Iran as a long-standing threat.

War Narrative Under Scrutiny

The comments have added to growing debate over the origins and justification of the war. Critics argue that shifting blame within the administration raises questions about accountability and decision-making at the highest levels.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, for his part, has maintained that the US did not initiate the conflict, stating earlier,“We didn't start this war... we're finishing it.”

However, Trump's latest remarks appear to contradict that framing by highlighting internal advocacy for military action.

Also Read: US-Iran war: America 'on plan', Trump to decide end, says Hegseth

Political And Global Implications

Trump's attempt to reposition himself comes at a time when the war continues to have far-reaching consequences, including disruptions to global energy supplies and heightened geopolitical tensions.

With diplomacy and military action unfolding simultaneously, the question of who drove the initial decision to go to war remains politically sensitive.

As the conflict evolves, Trump's remarks are likely to fuel further debate over leadership, accountability, and the true origins of the Iran war.