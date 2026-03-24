IPL 2026: RCB And KSCA To Unveil Memorial Plaque, Reserve 11 Seats For Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will honour the victims of the tragic stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium by unveiling a memorial plaque and reserving 11 seats in their memory.

A day after the RCB's maiden IPL triumph, the entire squad arrived in Bengaluru for a scheduled victory parade and felicitation event, but things went tragically awry as overcrowding outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium led to a stampede, claiming the lives of 11 innocent people and injuring over 50 others who were trying to catch a glimpse of their favourite players during the celebrations.

Ever since the stampede, Bengaluru's iconic stadium was not permitted for any cricketing activities due to safety concerns after the John Michael Cunha Commission deemed the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium unsuitable and unsafe for large‐scale events until the venue received the green signal for the RCB matches ahead of the IPL 2026.

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RCB and KSCA To Honour Victims

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the season opener on March 28, RCB and KSCA will honour the victims who lost their lives in the tragic stampede that sparked widespread grief across the city.

As per the report by the Times of India (TOI), the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have joined hands to commemorate the victims. The franchise and state association will unveil a plaque in memory of the 11 who lost their lives in the tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Moreover, 11 empty seats will be reserved at the iconic venue during the RCB matches as a mark of respect and remembrance for the victims, ensuring their memory is honoured throughout the tournament.

A TRIBUTE TO 11 VICTIMS BY RCB. - KSCA and RCB will unveil a memorial Plaque at the Chinnaswamy Stadium where they'll reserve 11 seats in the memory of the stampede victims. (TOI). twitter/EhFlE9Fmyr

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2026

On the match day, RCB will lead the tributes for the victims and their names will be displayed inside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by a minute's silence. The visiting teams are expected to join RCB for the remembrance ceremony, pay their respects, and participate in the commemorative ceremonies to honour the 11 victims.

The memorial plaque will be placed at the stadium permanently, serving as a lasting tribute to the 11 victims and ensuring their memory is honoured by players, fans, and visitors for years to come.

'It's Painful To Even Think About the Tragic Incident'

KSCA president and former fast bowler, Venkatesh Prasad, confirmed the plans for the memorial. Speaking to the TOI, Prasad stated that the memorial will serve as a permanent tribute to the victims and ensure their memory is respectfully honoured during all RCB matches at the stadium

“It is painful to even think about the tragic incident. But we have been discussing the memorial for a while with the managing committee and other major stakeholders, and collectively felt it was important to honour the memory of the 11 people,” Prasad said.

“We don't want to rekindle any pain; instead, remember them. That's why we decided to place an epitaph of the cricket fans whose lives were cut short tragically,” he added.

The RCB and KSCA honouring 11 victims is similar to the tribute to the 97 Liverpool fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster, where memorials, dedicated seating and regular commemorations are held at Liverpool FC's Anfield Stadium to ensure the memory of those fans is preserved by the club and its supporters.

This is the first time an IPL franchise and its home association have taken a solemn step to permanently commemorate the fans who tragically lost their lives, setting a precedent for honouring victims and promoting safety awareness in cricket events.

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