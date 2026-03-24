'No Smoking, No Indian Sign Spotted': Indian Man Alleges Racism, Denied Entry In Vietnam Eatery (WATCH)

A viral video from Vietnam has sparked an online debate, after a group of Indian tourists alleged they were repeatedly denied entry at restaurants solely because of their nationality. The clip has raised fresh concerns over discrimination faced by Indian travellers abroad.

Shared on Instagram by user @viadaksh, the video captures two Indian men recounting their travel experience. According to them, they were allegedly turned away from multiple eateries and made to feel unwelcome across the city.

In the video, the first man says,"Restaurant ne ladkiyon ko bhi aane se mana kar diya kyunki hum Indian hain,” (The restaurant even stopped the women from entering because we are Indians.")

The second man adds that the issue wasn't limited to a single outlet. He claims they noticed repeated signs suggesting Indians were being singled out and excluded.

He says,“Hamari ek bhi aisi koi harqat nahi hai jisse country ka naam kharab ho, still they are hating us. We have come with family and the incident is about racism. Restaurants ke bahar likha hai Indians are not allowed.” (We have not done anything that would bring shame to the country, yet they are still hating us. We have come with our family and this incident is about racism. Outside the restaurants, it is written 'Indians are not allowed'.)

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Another visual in the clip shows a signboard reading,“No smoking, No Indian,” with many users calling it blatant racism.

A call for awareness, not hate

The uploader clarified that the intent behind sharing the video was to raise awareness, not fuel hostility. The caption read,“Disclaimer: This video is for informational and awareness purposes only. It is meant to share a personal experience and does not support or promote hate, negativity, or prejudice toward any specific country or community. Travel is supposed to be about exploring new cultures and making memories, but sometimes reality hits hard.”

He also highlighted the emotional toll of the incident, adding,“Imagine being on vacation with your family and being denied entry into a restaurant simply because of your nationality. While we love to celebrate how far India has come globally, it's crucial to talk about the casual racism and stereotyping that Indians still face while traveling abroad. We deserve basic respect, no matter where we go.”