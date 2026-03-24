Himachal Petrol Price Hike: People Unhappy With Sukhu Govt's Decision

People of Himachal Pradesh are not happy with the decision of the Sukhu government to increase petrol and diesel prices. The Himachal Pradesh government said the levy, described as a welfare cess, is meant to create a regular source of income for schemes aimed at supporting widows and orphaned children.

Concerns from Petrol Pump Owners

Davender Pathania, manager of a petrol pump in Dharamshala, told ANI, "The petrol pump business in Himachal will be finished. Because our prices will become higher than other states including Punjab and Haryana. The border is just 70-80 km far so it will badly affect our business. We are already facing crisis and this will increase inflation. Truck, bus and taxi fare will be increased. The government is hitting its foot on the axe. It's an essential commodity and it will badly affect all of us so I think government should review its decision."

Political Opposition Slams Move

Rakesh Sharma, BJP's Himachal spokesperson, told ANI, "it's good that CM wants to help widows and special children but their number is very low as compared to the proposed price hike. Since we don't have railway facilities and common people mostly travel in buses so this decision will badly affect the poor people of the state. The five rupees hike is too much and it will increase inflation. It means Sukhu government is not looking after the poor people. We will certainly protest if they do not roll back the decision."

Burden on the General Public

BC Barwal, a Retd employee, said, "the decision is not in favour of the general public. Himachal government should generate the money by developing other resources and this decision will create an additional burden on the people so definitely it's not a good decision. Government has lots of funds and it should utilise is in a proper manner."

Impact on Transportation and Tourism

Naveen Guleria, a taxi owner, told ANI, "being a taxi operators I would like to say that the purpose of the government would have been solved only if it increases mearly 20 or 50 paise, five rupees per liter amount is a big amount. So government should rethink."

Chander, associated with the tourism industry, told ANI, " five rupees per litre hike is a big amount when we fill-up the fuel tank so it will be a hike of around Rs.500. So why public should pay this amount? We are already in crisis but somehow we are trying to manage so it's a big hike and I would like to request the government to rethink and decrease the proposed hike. We keep on travelling to other states and we will prefer to buy petrol from Punjab or Haryana at this will benefit other states. Because few hundred rupee saving is a big thing for a taxi owner. So this will certainly create a problem." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)