Tony Elumelu Foundation Selects Seven North African Entrepreneurs In 2026 Cohort



7 North African entrepreneurs selected from Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt

51% of the 2026 cohort are women, all selected purely on merit, without any quota in place

3,200 total entrepreneurs selected from 265,000+ applications across 54 African countries

USD 5,000 in non-refundable seed capital for each selected entrepreneur Selection conducted independently by Ernst&Young

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) ( ), the leading philanthropy empowering young African entrepreneurs, announced on Sunday, 22 March 2026 the 12th cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme at a ceremony held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The announcement was made by Founder Tony O. Elumelu, C.F.R.

Among the 3,200 entrepreneurs selected from 265,000 applications received from all 54 African countries: seven from North Africa. Three from Tunisia, two from Morocco, two from Egypt. Spanning technology, education, professional services and agribusiness, they represent a generation of North African founders building businesses that address the urgent needs of their communities. Their selection, which was conducted independently by Ernst&Young, places them among the most rigorously assessed young entrepreneurs on the continent.

This year's cohort carries a historic signal: 51 percent of the 2026 entrepreneurs are women. They were selected purely on merit, without quota. Across hundreds of thousands of applications, women distinguished themselves through the strength of their ideas, the clarity of their business models and the ambition of their vision.

In 2026, the Foundation is empowering a total of 3,200 entrepreneurs across all its entrepreneurship programmes:



1,751 entrepreneurs through Heirs Holdings Group: Heirs Energies, Transcorp Power, Transcorp Hotels, and United Capital;

1,049 entrepreneurs in partnership with the European Commission, OACPS, BMZ and GIZ;

100 entrepreneurs in partnership with Sèmè City Development Agency;

100 entrepreneurs in partnership with DEG, the German Development Agency;

100 entrepreneurs in partnership with the IKEA Foundation, UNICEF's Generation Unlimited and the Dutch Government; and 100 entrepreneurs in partnership with UNDP and the Rwandan Ministry of Youth and Arts.

Each selected Tony Elumelu Entrepreneur will receive USD 5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to world-class business management training on TEFConnect, one-on-one mentorship, and entry into a powerful network of investors, partners and fellow entrepreneurs.

In his annual letter ( ), "A Story of Hope," Tony O. Elumelu, C.F.R., Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, shared a powerful message to the new cohort:

"For a long time, I believed luck was something that simply happened to you. Then I came to understand: luck can be engineered. Opportunity can be democratised. Hope is not just a feeling - it is a system we can build." - Tony O. Elumelu, C.F.R., Founder, Tony Elumelu Foundation - 2026 Annual Letter

The Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered over 2.5 million young Africans with access to business management training on TEFConnect ( ), and disbursed over USD 100 million in seed capital to more than 24,000 selected entrepreneurs.

Collectively, these entrepreneurs have generated USD 4.2 billion in revenue and created more than 1.5 million direct and indirect jobs. Through its support for African entrepreneurs, TEF has lifted 2.1 million Africans above the poverty line and positively impacted more than 4 million African households, with 46% of supported entrepreneurs being African women. Eighty percent of TEF-supported businesses survive and scale, against a global average of ten to twenty percent.

The announcement ceremony was broadcast live in English ( ), French ( ), Portuguese ( ) and Arabic ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Media Contact:

Moyo Awotile

Head, Brand Marketing and Corporate Communications

The Tony Elumelu Foundation

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@TonyElumeluFDN

About the Tony Elumelu Foundation:

The Tony Elumelu Foundation is Africa's leading philanthropy empowering entrepreneurs. Founded by Tony O. Elumelu in 2010, the Foundation has invested over $100 million in seed capital and supported more than 24,000 entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. Headquarters: Heirs Place, 1 MacGregor Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.