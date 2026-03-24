Barceló Hotel Group Unveils Staycation Edit With Exclusive Perks Across UAE And Oman

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Barceló Hotel Group Unveils Staycation Edit With Exclusive Perks Across UAE And Oman
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From Dubai's vibrant city buzz to Oman's breezy shores, discover five unforgettable escapes waiting for your next staycation with up to 20% discount
Dubai, UAE: Barceló Hotel Group invites UAE residents and regional travellers to enjoy a well-deserved escape with its latest staycation offer, featuring up to 20% off stays for GCC residents across the UAE and Oman. Designed for spontaneous city getaways, relaxed long weekends, and effortless mini-breaks, the offer combines exclusive perks with the unique character of each destination. More Value, More Flexibility Across all participating properties, Barceló offers guests a suite of exclusive benefits designed to make every stay more comfortable and rewarding. Guests can enjoy 20% off dining, early check-in and late check-out, and a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category, ensuring each stay is effortless and indulgent. The staycation package combines savings on dining, flexible booking options, and thoughtful room upgrades, enhancing every moment of the experience. Whether unwinding on a sun-drenched beach, exploring a vibrant marina, or taking a scenic road trip to Oman, Barceló's collection of properties offers the perfect escape for every type of traveller.
Where: UAE & Oman When: Valid until 31st April 2026 Participating Properties:
Dubai, UAE: Barceló Hotel Group invites UAE residents and regional travellers to enjoy a well-deserved escape with its latest staycation offer, featuring up to 20% off stays for GCC residents across the UAE and Oman. Designed for spontaneous city getaways, relaxed long weekends, and effortless mini-breaks, the offer combines exclusive perks with the unique character of each destination. More Value, More Flexibility Across all participating properties, Barceló offers guests a suite of exclusive benefits designed to make every stay more comfortable and rewarding. Guests can enjoy 20% off dining, early check-in and late check-out, and a complimentary upgrade to the next available room category, ensuring each stay is effortless and indulgent. The staycation package combines savings on dining, flexible booking options, and thoughtful room upgrades, enhancing every moment of the experience. Whether unwinding on a sun-drenched beach, exploring a vibrant marina, or taking a scenic road trip to Oman, Barceló's collection of properties offers the perfect escape for every type of traveller.
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Barceló Residences Dubai Marina places guests right in the heart of one of Dubai's most vibrant waterfront neighbourhoods, where days can be spent strolling along the Marina promenade and evenings unfold over al fresco dining and glittering skyline views. With spacious, apartment-style living and easy access to the beach, shopping, and nightlife, it's perfectly suited for those who want the freedom of a residence with the energy of the city just outside their door.
Barceló Al Jaddaf offers the best of both worlds, seamlessly connecting guests to the cultural charm of old Dubai and the iconic landmarks of Downtown. From exploring heritage districts and creekside souks to heading out for views of Burj Khalifa, the location makes it easy to experience the city's contrasts in a single stay, all while returning to a contemporary space that feels calm and comfortable.
Barceló Business Ba y delivers a sleek and modern city retreat set against Dubai's ever-evolving skyline. Ideal for both leisure and short escapes, the hotel offers close proximity to Downtown Dubai's attractions, a buzzing neighbourhood filled with cafés, restaurants, and lifestyle spots, making it a convenient for those who want to stay in the centre of it all.
Occidental Sharjah Grand offers a classic beachfront escape with the rare luxury of direct access to a private beach. Mornings begin with uninterrupted sea views, while days unfold between the sand, pool, and relaxed dining, creating an easygoing coastal retreat just a short drive from Dubai. It's the kind of stay that feels instantly like a holiday, without needing to travel far.
Barceló Mussanah Resort, Oman invites guests to trade cityscapes for sea views with a scenic road trip that feels like a true escape. Set along a stunning stretch of coastline, the resort offers wide open spaces, marina views, and a slower pace that's hard to find in the city. Perfect for UAE residents looking for a getaway without the airport, it brings together the charm of an international retreat with the ease of a drive, making it ideal for long weekends and spontaneous breaks.
Where: UAE & Oman When: Valid until 31st April 2026 Participating Properties:
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Occidental Sharjah Grand
Barceló Residences Dubai Marina
Barceló Al Jaddaf Dubai
Barceló Business Bay Dubai
Barceló Mussanah Resort, Oman
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20% off food and beverages
Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
36-hour check-in and check-out available at Barceló Al Jaddaf and Barceló Business Bay Dubai
Complimentary upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability)
Free cancellation up to 6:00 PM on the day of arrival
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