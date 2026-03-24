Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Blast Heard In Jerusalem After Iran Missle Alert -AFP

Blast Heard In Jerusalem After Iran Missle Alert -AFP


2026-03-24 04:13:25
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - A loud blast rang out over Jerusalem early Tuesday after Israel's military said it detected another Iranian missile launch, the second of the day.

AFP reporters in the city heard a loud explosion minutes after the military said it had detected missile launches from Iran and was "working to intercept the threat."

MENAFN24032026000028011005ID1110898423



Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search