Kandi Technologies Unveils Brand Upgrade To Highlight Intelligent Transformation And Diversified Growth Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jinhua, China, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the“Company” or“Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced the official launch of a new corporate logo and visual identity, marking a new chapter in the Company's evolution toward an intelligent, technology-driven platform.

This brand upgrade highlights Kandi's expanded business capabilities, platform-based architecture, and long-term strategic positioning. As a global innovator in intelligent equipment, the Company continues to advance its product and solutions portfolio, accelerate its multi-brand strategy, and broaden its global footprint. The new brand system is designed to strengthen Kandi's positioning as a technology incubation platform while enhancing brand consistency and market recognition.









The new logo, centered around the letter“K,” features a triangular structure symbolizing stability, reliability, and scalability. Its forward-reaching design reflects Kandi's commitment to innovation and sustained growth. The“K” represents not only the Company's name, but also its“one core, two growth engines” strategy, anchored in intelligent equipment manufacturing, with battery-swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as key incubation businesses driving future growth and synergies.

Kandi views this brand upgrade as a key component in its efforts to enhance strategic clarity and execution. Moving forward, the Company will remain focused on leveraging technological innovation to strengthen its R&D and manufacturing capabilities in intelligent equipment, improving synergies between its core and emerging businesses, and accelerating international expansion, thereby building a scalable, sustainable long-term growth model.

As Kandi evolves from a single-line manufacturer into a platform company with intelligent equipment business at its core, a dual-engine growth structure, and a global supply chain, the Company will execute a phased global rollout of its new brand system across products, business segments, and corporate communications, establishing a differentiated competitive edge through a fully integrated brand strategy.

Mr. Feng Chen, the Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented,“This brand upgrade underscores the development milestones we've achieved and signals our long-term strategic direction. The global rise of industrial intelligence is redefining the manufacturing landscape, opening new opportunities for Kandi. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen innovation across our platform, enhance global operational management, and reinforce our technology foundation and execution capabilities, positioning us to deliver high-quality growth in the next phase of our journey.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include“forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website ( ). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people's everyday lives. Guided by a“one core, two growth engines” strategic framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two strategic growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

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Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

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