QSL Cup: Al Rayyan Target Quarter-Final Win Over Al Shahania As Umm Salal Face Al Bidda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan will take on Al Shahania in the first QSL Cup quarter-final at Al Khor Stadium today, looking to continue their fine run in the revamped tournament.

The Lions topped the single-stage league table with 25 points to book an automatic quarter-final berth, along with second-placed Umm Salal, as all participating teams played a total of 10 matches each under the new format introduced this season.

Al Rayyan will be without the supervision of coach Artur Jorge, who has moved to Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro. The Portuguese tactician had joined Al Rayyan in January 2026.

"Today marks the end of a very special chapter in my career,” Jorge said upon his departure from the club.

“It was an honour to represent Al Rayyan with seriousness and dedication. A great club, and with very good people. Throughout this period, I had the privilege of working with high level professionals and sharing the day-to-day life with a group of players who always demonstrated commitment."

Currently sitting fourth - seven points adrift of leaders Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) - Al Rayyan will look to secure a semi-final spot and keep their QSL Cup title hopes alive as they push for a strong finish to the season.

Al Shahania, who are bottom of the QSL table and staring at relegation, will hope to pull off a victory against Al Rayyan after beating Al Shamal in the play-off to reach the quarter-finals.

Later today at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium, Umm Salal will take on Second Division side Al Bidda.

The Orange Fortress, who have shown strong results in the QSL under new Spanish coach Ruben Albes, will be aiming to secure a semi-final spot.

However, Al Bidda, who have displayed good form in the Second Division, are expected to provide a stern challenge. They booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Al Sailiya, thanks to a brace by Tiku Cosmas.

The other two quarter-finals will be played tomorrow, with Muaither and Al Markhiya squaring off at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium.

Both Second Division teams are in good rhythm as they target promotion to the QSL. The two teams shared points after a goalless stalemate when they met in the opening round of the tournament.

Muaither advanced to the quarter-finals after registering a 2-0 win against Al Kharaitiyat, while Al Markhiya also progressed from the play-off stage, edging past Al Khor with a 2-1 victory.

In the last quarter-final tomorrow, Al Arabi will take on Al Waab at Al Khor Stadium.

Al Arabi had defeated Qatar SC 12-11 in a marathon penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, while Al Waab delivered a commanding display to beat Mesaimeer 3-1 and book their place in the quarter-finals.

QSL Cup Quarter-finals

Today

Al Rayyan vs Al Shahania at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (18:15)

Umm Salal vs Al Bidda at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (20:15)

Tomorrow

Muaither vs Al Markhiya at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (18:15)

Al Arabi vs Al Waab at Al Khor Stadium (20:15)