Latest Reported Death Toll In Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on 28 February, Reuters reports.

Here are the reported death tolls as of 23 March, which Reuters said it had not independently verified.

A US‐based rights group, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), said on 22 March that 3,231 people had been killed. It said 1,407 of them were civilians, including at least 210 children.

The group said its data was based on field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open‐source material and official statements.

Lebanese officials said around 1,039 people had been killed in the country as a result of Israeli attacks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said at least 100 of those killed in Lebanon were children.

The report noted that at least 60 people had also been killed in Iraq, most of them members of the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Meanwhile, Reuters, quoting Israel's ambulance service, said Iranian missile strikes had killed 16 people in Israel.

The Israeli military said two of its soldiers had also been killed in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, 13 members of the United States military had also been killed in the conflict.

However, no details were provided on the number of injured.

kk/sa