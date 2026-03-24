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120,000 Tourists Visit Ghazni's Historic, Recreational Sites During Eid
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): About 120,000 domestic tourists visited historical and recreational sites in southern Ghazni province during the Eid holidays.
Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, head of the Information and Culture Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tourism sector in the province has seen notable growth.
He said that in the early days of the new year and on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, around 120,000 visitors from various provinces travelled to Ghazni to explore its historical and natural attractions.
According to him, over the past week, sites such as Sultan Band, Sarda Band, recreational areas in Khwaja Omari district, shrines, historical landmarks and other natural and ancient locations attracted the highest number of tourists.
Nisar said the increase in visitors was the result of improved nationwide security and a spirit of unity and brotherhood among the people.
He added that local authorities had provided suitable facilities for tourists and those efforts were ongoing to promote additional sites and further develop the tourism industry in the province.
Meanwhile, visitors expressed satisfaction with their trips and called for greater attention to be given to the province.
Jawed, a tourist from Uruzgan, told Pajhwok that he had visited four provinces during this season but found Ghazni the most appealing, describing it as a historic and ancient province.
Ghazni is considered one of Afghanistan's key historical and natural provinces, attracting large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year.
hz/sa
Mullah Hamidullah Nisar, head of the Information and Culture Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tourism sector in the province has seen notable growth.
He said that in the early days of the new year and on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, around 120,000 visitors from various provinces travelled to Ghazni to explore its historical and natural attractions.
According to him, over the past week, sites such as Sultan Band, Sarda Band, recreational areas in Khwaja Omari district, shrines, historical landmarks and other natural and ancient locations attracted the highest number of tourists.
Nisar said the increase in visitors was the result of improved nationwide security and a spirit of unity and brotherhood among the people.
He added that local authorities had provided suitable facilities for tourists and those efforts were ongoing to promote additional sites and further develop the tourism industry in the province.
Meanwhile, visitors expressed satisfaction with their trips and called for greater attention to be given to the province.
Jawed, a tourist from Uruzgan, told Pajhwok that he had visited four provinces during this season but found Ghazni the most appealing, describing it as a historic and ancient province.
Ghazni is considered one of Afghanistan's key historical and natural provinces, attracting large numbers of domestic and foreign tourists each year.
hz/sa
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