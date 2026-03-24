Akshay Kumar Reacts To Tensions Amidst Ongoing Wars, Shares A Message Of Prayer And Hope

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) In a heartfelt moment on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, host Akshay Kumar spoke about the current global situation and shared a meaningful message for everyone watching the show.

During a conversation with numerologist Shweta Jumani who appeared on the show as a guest, Akshay spoke about the tensions and wars happening across the world and how they affect everyone.

Talking about the situation, Akshay said,“Waise ap logo ko bata du jaise ke ap log jante hai duniya mai bhot pareshani chal rahi hai, itne sare war chal rahe hai we have to pray. Jab bhi ap raat ko sone jaye, usse phele apne parivaar ke liye.. ek chota sa prayer bolein just for sake of our country, so we all are safe.”

(By the way, I want to tell you all, as you already know, there is a lot of distress in the world right now. There are so many wars going on, so we have to pray. Whenever you go to sleep at night, before that, say a small prayer for your family... just for the sake of our country, so that we all remain safe)

Earlier in the conversation on the show, Shweta Jumani also spoke about faith and how she believes a strong spiritual force protects India, adding a positive and hopeful perspective to the discussion.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor in the past has done movies based on patriotism namely Akshay Kumar has starred in several patriotic films including Airlift, Kesari, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Baby, Rustom, Gold, Mission Mangal, Gabbar Is Back,, Pad Man and Bell Bottom.

The actor is now all geared up for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla. The movie also marks his reunion with stalwart director Priyadarshan.

It also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and late veteran star Asrani, and is scheduled to release on the 10th of April.

–IANS

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