600% Increase

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

As the kids began to file their taxes, I noticed that my daughter had NOT been removed from my health insurance policy when it renewed in January. So last week I made the call to clear that up.

As I explained to them that I had updated my application in October to have her removed as she then had coverage with her full time job. They acknowledged that I had done that...saw the timestamp of the change in October, 2025.

Our new health insurance cards didn't arrive til sometime in February and I hadn't really paid attention. It was only when I pulled the tax docs that I noticed she had not been removed.

Of course, even though I did everything right, they couldn't reverse the coverage 3 months. But were able to reverse it to the end of February. Okay, fine, we will deal.

Then I get told that our monthly premium, after removing my daughter, who never once used the policy will go from $132 per month to $697 per month. What?!?

Even the agent on the phone was befuddled. No clue as to why, no explantation. I got an email confirming that new premium a few days later.

Today, I logged on and cancelled my auto pay. And cancelled the renewal, our health insurance.

We will no longer have coverage as of 3/31/2026.