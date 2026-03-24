BCCI Cracks Down: IPL Teams Banned From Match-Day Practices, Wearing Floppies And Sleeveless Jerseys

Ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued strict rules and guidelines for all 10 franchises. The IPL 2026 will kick-start on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The IPL announced the schedule for the first phase, which consists of 20 matches, and the remaining fixtures will be announced once the 84-match schedule is finalised, with the rest of the dates and venues expected to be unveiled in the coming days. The first phase of the league was only announced because the BCCI was waiting for the Election Commission of India to finalise the polling dates for the state assembly elections.

As IPL 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, teams have been put on notice with strict guidelines regarding match-day conduct and post-match presentations, ensuring that players adhere to professional standards throughout the tournament.

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BCCI Issues Strict Practice Day Rules

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued new guidelines to all 10 franchises, which need to be followed strictly during the course of the tournament. In the new guidelines, the board has detailed rules with regard to match practice, staff accreditation, player travel, and use of nets and wickets.

The teams will receive two nets in the practice area and one side wicket on the main square for range hitting. However, if one of the teams finishes their nets session early, another team is not allowed to use the same wicket, ensuring fair usage and maintaining the quality of the practice surfaces for each franchise. There will be no open nets for practice, as all sessions must take place in the designated nets and wickets under strict supervision.

On the day of the match, the teams are barred from conducting any practice or fitness sessions on the main square, ensuring players remain fresh and that the pitch conditions are preserved for the game.

THE BCCI GUIDELINES FOR IPL TEAMS. ❌ match day practices are not allowed. ❌ Floppies and sleeveless jerseys won't be allowed in the Post match presentation. ⚠️ A warning will be served on the 1st breach of wearing Floppies and sleeveless. A financial penalty on... twitter/1VDHhPBsCy

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2026

Further, only accredited staff of the franchises are allowed in the dressing rooms and on the field of play during the practice and match sessions. Player family members and friends must travel separately and can observe practice and match from the designated hospitality areas. Extended support staff, including throwdown specialists and net bowlers of each franchise, must be approved by the BCCI in advance, with non-match-day accreditations issued accordingly.

The players of all the franchises must travel in a team bus while coming to practice. The teams are allowed to use two batches for travel to the venue, ensuring minimal crowding and organized movement of players and staff.

No Floppies and Sleevless Jerseys

Apart from the match and practice days guidelines, the BCCI has implemented strict restrictions on the post-match presentation attire, banning floppies and sleeveless jerseys. As per the addendum issued by the board, players have been strictly prohibited from wearing floppies or sleeveless jerseys during the post-match presentation.

If any player is found to wear the prohibited attire, a warning will be issued for the first violation, while the second breach will result in a financial penalty depending on the severity of the violation, reinforcing the BCCI's focus on professionalism and maintaining a uniform appearance during official ceremonies.

Players have been strictly asked to wear the Orange and Purple caps when required, and in cases where players do not wear them, they are instructed to put them on for at least two overs until the broadcast captures them.

Additionally, players have been directed to avoid hitting the LED boards, and support staff are prohibited from sitting in front of them. The sponsorships team will mark the specific areas across the field where the substitutes carrying the towels and water bottles can be seated, ensuring both safety and proper visibility for broadcast and sponsorship requirements.

The current guidelines by the BCCI were built on the early note sent to all 10 franchises on March 12 that already tightened control on the practice surfaces, scheduling, and access to the main square, mandating fresh nets for each session, prohibiting shared or previously used practice issues, and laying out key restrictions on practice matches and pitch use ahead of the season.

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