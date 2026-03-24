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Trump's 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded Strategy, Pressure Or Peace Move? World News

Trump's 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded Strategy, Pressure Or Peace Move? World News


2026-03-24 03:51:45
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Trump's 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded | Strategy, Pressure or Peace Move? | World NewsDonald Trump's sudden 5-day pause on Iran strikes has sparked global debate. Experts say this isn't a ceasefire but a calculated move shaped by diplomacy, oil markets, and military timing. The temporary halt could decide whether the conflict escalates further or moves toward negotiations.00:00 - Trump's Announcement! Is This a Sign of De-escalation?1:48 - Mr. Trump Can Be Unpredictable: Expert6:13 - Where Do Experts See Israel's Position?-

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