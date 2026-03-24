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A Joyful Eid Blessing: Baby Boy Born at Midnight at Thumbay University Hospital, Ajman
(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Ajman, UAE – March 20, 2026
As the spirit of Eid brings families together in celebration and gratitude, a beautiful new beginning unfolded just after midnight at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. At 12:25 AM on March 20, 2026, a healthy baby boy was born, marking a truly special Eid blessing for his family.
The newborn, weighing 2.84 kg, is the first child of Mrs. Ayesha Pant (31), an Indian national, and Mr. W. Rasanjana Srimantha Desilva (30), a Sri Lankan national. The delivery was successfully conducted via LSCS (Cesarean section) by Dr. Shanthi at Thumbay University Hospital, ensuring the safety and well-being of both mother and baby.
The arrival of a baby during Eid carries deep emotional significance, symbolizing new beginnings, hope, and joy. For the proud parents, the occasion is even more meaningful as they celebrate their first Eid as a family of three.
Speaking on the occasion, the delighted parents shared:
“This Eid has given us the most precious gift of our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful blessing.”
“Welcoming our baby on such a special day fills our hearts with gratitude and happiness. It truly feels like the start of something beautiful.”
The medical team at Thumbay University Hospital extended their heartfelt congratulations to the family, highlighting the safe delivery and the healthy condition of both mother and child.
This Eid, the newborn stands as a symbol of joy, renewal, and the promise of a bright future—reminding us all of the beauty of new life and the blessings that come with it.
As the spirit of Eid brings families together in celebration and gratitude, a beautiful new beginning unfolded just after midnight at Thumbay University Hospital in Ajman. At 12:25 AM on March 20, 2026, a healthy baby boy was born, marking a truly special Eid blessing for his family.
The newborn, weighing 2.84 kg, is the first child of Mrs. Ayesha Pant (31), an Indian national, and Mr. W. Rasanjana Srimantha Desilva (30), a Sri Lankan national. The delivery was successfully conducted via LSCS (Cesarean section) by Dr. Shanthi at Thumbay University Hospital, ensuring the safety and well-being of both mother and baby.
The arrival of a baby during Eid carries deep emotional significance, symbolizing new beginnings, hope, and joy. For the proud parents, the occasion is even more meaningful as they celebrate their first Eid as a family of three.
Speaking on the occasion, the delighted parents shared:
“This Eid has given us the most precious gift of our lives. We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful blessing.”
“Welcoming our baby on such a special day fills our hearts with gratitude and happiness. It truly feels like the start of something beautiful.”
The medical team at Thumbay University Hospital extended their heartfelt congratulations to the family, highlighting the safe delivery and the healthy condition of both mother and child.
This Eid, the newborn stands as a symbol of joy, renewal, and the promise of a bright future—reminding us all of the beauty of new life and the blessings that come with it.
healthmagazine
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